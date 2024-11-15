FIFA unveils Soccer Club World Cup trophy

STORY: :: FIFA unveils the new soccer Club World Cup trophy, symbolizing innovation, courage, and inclusivity

:: The event will see 32 of the world's top clubs compete at a tournament next year in the U.S.

:: Gianni Infantino, FIFA President

"You have seen that this is a different trophy compared to all our other events. The aim was really to make it a symbol of a new era in global club football, to be daring and bold when it comes to its format and its design, whilst at the same time highlighting the prestige through timeless gold, as we kick off the most inclusive and merit-based club competition in the world. The best of the best from everywhere on the planet."

"We look forward with anticipation to a competition that will unite the world’s best clubs and to a solidarity model that will see revenues reinvested in club football all around the world, for the benefit of everyone – big and small. For FIFA, this is actually the biggest win of this tournament."

The trophy, designed in collaboration luxury jewellery brand Tiffany & Co., consists of gold-plated moving parts in the form of concentric circles that include iconic imagery portraying the sport's rich history as well as the names of all of FIFA's 211 member associations.

The trophy also features engravings in 13 different languages as well as braille.

Next year's inaugural tournament will include 32 of the most successful clubs across the globe, with some of the biggest European, South American, African and Asian teams taking part.

The competition, a first of its kind in terms of scale for an international club tournament, is set to be staged at 12 venues across 11 host cities across the United States from the opening match on June 15, 2025 in Miami, to the final on July 13, 2025 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, the home stadium for NFL teams New York Jets and New York Giants.