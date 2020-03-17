FIFA video including Infantino, Mourinho promoting safety from coronavirus

SHOWS: VARIOUS UNKNOWN LOCATIONS (RECENT) (FIFA - NOT TO BE RE-REDITED)

1. FIFA/WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION GRAPHIC

2. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER ARSENAL MANAGER ARSENE WENGER SAYING:

"Hello, everyone. We know all about the situation with the coronavirus is a very serious one and we need to put health first. There are five key tactics to tackle the coronavirus, and I urge you all to follow with discipline at all times these five key tactics."

3. GRAPHIC SAYING "HANDS" IN ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN AND SPANISH

4. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FORMER TOTTENHAM MANAGER MAURICIO POCHETTINO SAYING:

"It starts with your hands. Please, wash your hands frequently, if possible, with an alcohol-based hand solution."

5. GRAPHIC SAYING "ELBOW" IN ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN AND SPANISH

6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) CASEY STONEY, MANAGER OF MANCHESTER UNITED WOMEN'S SOCCER TEAM, SAYING:

"With your elbows bent, please cover your nose and mouth if you sneeze or cough. If you use a tissue, dispose of it immediately."

7. GRAPHIC SAYING "FACE" IN ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN AND SPANISH

8. (SOUNDBITE) (French) SENEGAL NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM COACH ALIOU CISSE, SAYING:

"For your face, avoid touching your eyes, your nose and your mouth. This can prevent the virus entering your body."

9. GRAPHIC SAYING "DISTANCE" IN ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN AND SPANISH

10. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TOTTENHAM MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO SAYING:

"In terms of social interaction, take a step back. Stay one metre distance minimum from everyone that coughs or sneezes.

STORY:

11. GRAPHIC SAYING "FEEL" IN ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN AND SPANISH

12. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FORMER UNITED STATES WOMEN'S NATIONAL TEAM SOCCER COACH JILL ELLIS, SAYING:

"If you feel unwell, stay home. In some countries, isolation might be advisable for healthy persons too. Please follow all instructions from your local health authority."

13. GRAPHIC SAYING "REMEMBER" IN ENGLISH, FRENCH, GERMAN AND SPANISH

14. (SOUNDBITE) (English) FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO, SAYING:

"So please, keep yourself informed at all times, follow these recommendations and support the WHO in their efforts to tackle coronavirus. Together, we will win this difficult match."

15. FIFA/WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION GRAPHIC

STORY: FIFA and the World Health Organization issued a video on Tuesday (March 17) promoting safety procedures to protect against the coronavirus.

The video featured FIFA president Gianni Infantino along with a number of soccer celebrities, including Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Jill Ellis.

(Production: Mike Brock)