Fifteen dead in landslide after Typhoon Gaemi hits China
Fifteen people have died in a landslide in China as the country battles deadly Typhoon Gaemi.
Fifteen people have died in a landslide in China as the country battles deadly Typhoon Gaemi.
The fierce wildfire in the Canadian town of Jasper melted cars to the road and turned homes to ash.
After a massive wildfire ripped through Jasper, Alta., the devastation and despair in the historic town is extensive. 30 per cent of the town has been destroyed, though all critical infrastructure — including the town's hospital, library, and firehall — have been saved. Crews battling hotspots in the UNESCO world heritage site are hoping cooler temperatures and rain will help them gain the upper hand. Jayme Doll reports on the active situation from Hinton, Alta., where many locals have sought shelter.
Oksana Stepanenko says she never imagined that she would escape the war in Ukraine without a scratch — only to be shot in downtown Ottawa.Stepanenko is recovering at home after she was attacked by someone wielding a pellet gun on an OC Transpo bus late Thursday afternoon.She told CBC that three disruptive passengers had boarded her bus and were playing loud music and "bullying" another passenger, despite Stepanenko asking them to stop."It for me was a little bit scary," she said, as she felt sur
The blazes are still out of control as firefighters try to save as many buildings as possible.
Criminal trial attorney Sara Azari joins ABC News Live with her client Vahe to discuss his in-flight incident and subsequent fine from the FAA.
Typhoon Gaemi is on track to move into the jetstream, impacting our weather here in Canada as we head into the first week of August.More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25
From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on
Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings
Rebecca Joynes, 30, was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children and sentenced to more than six years in prison
Look out for a continuing risk for strong to severe thunderstorms through the overnight hours in southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario
“I don’t want it to seem like I have a vendetta or, like, it’s out of anger. … He literally destroyed people’s lives,” said this minister’s daughter.
A Texas woman who self-managed her abortion is suing prosecutors and a local sheriff after she was held in jail for two nights on a murder charge that was ultimately dismissed. Lizelle Gonzalez, a Star County, Texas, resident, filed a civil rights complaint alleging that hospital staff provided her private information to prosecutors and the county sheriff who later charged her with murder, according to court documents. Under Texas' multiple abortion bans, it is not a crime for a woman to obtain or seek abortion care for herself; the abortion bans target physicians and anyone who aids a woman in obtaining or seeking an abortion.
Nearly two months after Giselle Tapia-Salazar was found dead, police arrested her boyfriend James Hart on a tampering with evidence charge
A Nebraska teenager has been accused of forcing a train to derail so he could record the incident and share it on YouTube, according to court records. The 17-year-old, who was not named, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have already filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, NBC News reported. According ...
We could see above-seasonal temperatures to start August thanks to a typhoon in the western Pacific
Gabriella Dixon, 18, disappeared in October 2023
Renzi McCall after four days on life support
California's largest active fire exploded in size on Friday evening, growing rapidly amid bone-dry fuel and threatening thousands of homes as firefighters scrambled to meet the danger.
More than 200,000 people sent in questionnaires.