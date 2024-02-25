Fifteen police cars called to teen house party in Sussex after invite goes viral

Around 15 police cars showed up at the scene (PA Archive)

Up to 200 teenagers had to be dispersed by police in West Sussex when a party became dangerously out of control.

Officers were called to reports of a group of around 100 to 200 people causing antisocial behaviour following the knees up, at around 8.30pm on Friday in Worthing.

What had been planned as a smaller gathering got out of hand when details were shared publicly on Facebook.

Videos and photos show hundreds of secondary school age youngsters outside a house, trying to get in, as around 15 police cars showed up.

According to reports, Poulters Lane residents had their cars vandalised while, in a related incident, an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital after an assault in nearby Tarring.

“As a result of his injuries, he was taken to hospital and enquiries are ongoing to identify the suspect,” a Sussex Police statement read.

Cops rushed to the scene and authorised a dispersal order, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an antisocial manner.

The police statement added: “Police were quickly on scene and a section 34 dispersal order was authorised, giving officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an antisocial manner.

“The party was dispersed and the area was cleared.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online or call 101 quoting serial 1474 of 23/02.

The story has gone down well on the Worthing Town Facebook group where it has had hundreds of impressions.

“The person whose party it was is now a legend in the eyes of their generation,” one said.

Another added: “Didn't know we had 15 police cars in Worthing.”