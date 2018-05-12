Fifth Harmony Performs Last Show Together Before Indefinite Hiatus

The group was founded during the second season of The X Factor in 2012.

Fifth Harmony performed for the last time as a group in the United States on Friday night, in Tampa, Florida. Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei now plan to pursue solo careers.

While the group isn’t exactly disbanding, their break is indefinite, as they shared in March that they’d be going on a hiatus after their 2018 tour commitments are over. All four of the singers seemed to be in high spirits, as they took to social media to express their affection for one another.

FOREVER & ALWAYS 🕊 I love you more than you’ll ever know. Thank God for all of it pic.twitter.com/Q9qpeeza1A — Normani (@Normani) May 12, 2018

I love you pic.twitter.com/RWSycn2GMC — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) May 12, 2018

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” the four wrote in a letter to fans on social media back in March. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

They continued, “After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

The group was founded during the second season of The X Factor in 2012. Since then, they've released three studio albums.

Camila Cabello departed from the group in December 2016, and released her solo debut album earlier this year. Rumors of the group’s hiatus spread after Normani signed a solo deal last October.

