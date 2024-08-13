Tropical Storm Ernesto likely to become a hurricane by end of week

Following the impact from tropical storm Debby across the eastern seaboard earlier this month, Ernesto will strengthen in the Atlantic Ocean, likely developing into the third hurricane of the 2024 hurricane season by the end of the week.

The storm, which has been named Ernesto, developed on Monday and will continue to organize and strengthen as it passes by the Lesser Antilles on Tuesday and Wednesday. The storm will only strength as it interacts with a trough moving through the states before taking a northwest turn away from the Caribbean.

Tropical Storm Ernesto overview as of Aug. 12, 2024

Ernesto's new environment will be favourable set up for developing into a hurricane by the end of the week. Tropical storm warnings are in effect as Puerto Rico will begin seeing impacts from the storm as soon as Tuesday, with heavy rains and a risk of a landslide developing.

Ernesto forecast track as of Aug 12 2024

Many people may be wondering whether or not this will impact Atlantic Canada. Forecasters are currently tracking the northward movement of the storm, however possible impacts on Atlantic Canada are too soon to tell. This storm will certainly be one to watch this week, however, so keep checking back as forecast details become clearer.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network as Ernesto continues to develop in the Caribbean.