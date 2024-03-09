Fire devastates historic Grade II listed house

The roof of Gennings Park has been destroyed in the blaze

A historic house, which may have been the inspiration for Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, has been devastated by fire.

Gennings Park, in Hunton, Kent, is "thought to be the setting" for the famous novel, according to Historic England.

The roof of the building, which dates from the first half of the 18th Century, has collapsed.

The fire broke out at about 21:00 GMT on Friday and was attended to by 50 firefighters.

Kent Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze was on the first floor and in the roof space of the property.

Sixteen fire engines were at the scene at the height of the blaze.

No injuries have been reported but a technical rescue team was in attendance due to the partial collapse of the building.

Firefighters "worked hard in difficult conditions" to salvage belongings from the property, the fire service said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been established.

Jane Austen was a frequent visitor to Kent and had many family connections to the county.

Gennings Park owner Andrew Lawrence was inside the house when the fire started.

He said: "A smoke alarm went off and we thought it was maybe a false alarm.

"I looked outside and there were flames coming through the roof."

He said the house was very old, with lots of timber in the roof.

"With the easterly wind it just fanned the flames," he said.

