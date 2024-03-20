Fight between brothers ends with one dead and the other charged with murder, cops say

A late-night fight between brothers led to one of their deaths, Georgia investigators said.

The younger brother, 24-year-old Zachary John Taylor, was fatally shot at about 2 a.m. on Monday, March 18, in Eastman, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release. His older brother, 27-year-old Andrew Taylor, has been charged in connection to Zachary’s death, investigators said.

After receiving a call about a shooting, deputies from Dodge County arrived to find Zachary with a single gunshot wound, authorities said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, investigators said.

Andrew and Zachary had gotten into a fight, which led to the shooting, according to the bureau.

Andrew was arrested by GBI agents and charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault, the bureau said. GBI declined McClatchy News’ request for further comment on March 20.

The shooting is under investigation. If anyone has further information, contact the Eastman GBI Regional Investigative Office at 478-374-6988.

Eastman is about a 55-mile drive southeast from Macon.

