Fight date set for Tyson Fury's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk will take place on 21 December in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The date was announced by the country's chair of its General Entertainment Authority, Turki Alalshikh.

Usyk won on a split decision when the rivals met earlier this month to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

That fight was also held in Saudi Arabia.

It had been well-publicised in the lead-up to the fight that the Fury-Usyk contract included a rematch clause.

Fury will avenge the first loss of his 36-fight career if he wins in December, while Usyk, who has won all 22 of his fights so far, will suffer his first defeat if he loses.

Writing on social media on Wednesday, Mr Alalshikh said: "The rematch... is now scheduled on 21 December 2024 during Riyadh Season.

"The world will watch another historical fight again. Our commitment to boxing fans continues. We hope you enjoy it."

Fury's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports this week: "I spoke to him [Fury] after the fight and obviously when he got back just to make sure he's OK. He was very disappointed but very philosophical.

"The rematch was signed before the first fight took place anyway... both fighters said they want it and we'll go from there.

"It was a fabulous fight, two absolute gladiators who didn't leave anything in the ring in an epic fight in the most important fight of the 21st century.

"A very very close fight and I think it will be an even bigger one next time."

Stunning comeback

Fury had seemingly been in control of the bout at the midway point when the two fighters met earlier this month.

However, Usyk mounted a stunning comeback and looked set to knock out Fury in the ninth round.

The Ukrainian fighter landed several punches before the so-called Gypsy King appeared to use the ropes to keep himself on his feet.

Read more:

What's next for Tyson Fury?

Mike Tyson falls ill on American Airlines flight

Fury's dad headbutts member of Usyk's entourage

'It was an absolute war'

Warren is confident Fury can make the required adjustments to avenge his first career defeat second time around.

"I think he can, he believes he can," Warren said.

"The truth of the matter is there was a point in the fight, I think at the end of the seventh round, when he caught Usyk with a couple of really good uppercuts and he was struggling a bit, but he went back to the corner and found a second wind and came out and caught Tyson with a really good shot on the nose.

"It seemed to trouble Tyson a bit, it took his momentum away a bit, obviously we know what happened in the ninth.

"It was a fight of two halves, Tyson knows what he has to do and I'm sure Usyk does. Both of those guys were in an absolute war, that has taken a lot out of both of them.

"It will be interesting to see when it does happen who it has impacted the most."