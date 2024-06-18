Fight Erupts Between Turkey and Georgia Fans at Euro 2024 Match

A brawl broke out between fans of the Turkish and Georgian national soccer teams ahead of their opening Euro 2024 clash in Dortmund, Germany, on Tuesday, June 18.

These images from Harvey Wheddon, an English football fan visiting Germany for the tournament, show opposing fans hurling objects and throwing punches over a barrier separating the groups at Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion.

Wheddon said the fight erupted more than an hour before the match was due to kick off.

The match was ongoing at the time of publication. Credit: Harvey Wheddon via Storyful