How to fight high auto repair costs

The Canadian Press

A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns. Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company of a voluntary recall for the items given as a free gift at LCBO stores in April and May. They say a manufacturing defect could lead the tumblers to release a contaminant when the containers are filled with liquid. The tumbler came with the purchase of Nütrl vodka soda products. A representative fo