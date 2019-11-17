The fight of his life: How an Ojibway man stepped into the boxing ring to overcome his past

Paul Machimity didn't see the white towel.

Machimity, 49, was exchanging blows with Mike Kaupinen, from the House of Five boxing club in Niagara Falls, Ont., when Kaupinen's coach threw in the towel, conceding the fight. It dropped near Machimity's feet.

It was the last fight of the Friday afternoon card at Boxing Ontario's Silver Gloves tournament in Toronto and Machimity's first. He'd been training for over a year with the Leading Edge boxing club in Thunder Bay for this day.

Machimity started boxing to heal the trauma of his childhood on the edges of the bush in northwestern Ontario.

"I wanted to run and hide in a way, but I had nowhere to run to and you have to stand up and face up to your fears," said Machimity, shortly after the fight.

"I had a lot of fears, a lot of mental putdowns throughout my life growing up."

Machimity was born on Jan. 3, 1970, in Sioux Lookout, Ont. His mother was from Osnaburgh, Ont., which is now known as Mishkeegogamang First Nation, and his father was from Lac Seul First Nation.

"Basically, the most I remember is being in Savant Lake, with my mother, and in Osnaburgh, when I was growing up… basically moving around in tents," he said.

"If someone was coming, or if we heard a vehicle coming, we'd have to hide."

Looking back now, he believes his mother was afraid he'd be taken to residential school. In his early childhood he was always on the move, even hopping freight trains with his mother to Sioux Lookout and Red Lake, said Machimity.

"We were just running," he said.

But he didn't run in the boxing ring.

When the bell rang for his Friday afternoon fight, he fought back. Wearing blue, he bobbed and weaved, moving his feet, taking punches and responding in kind.

By the second round, he took control, landing devastating blows that bloodied his opponent's nose, until Kaupinen's coach, in the red corner, threw in the towel.

"I didn't know what was going on until I stepped on the towel. I didn't really click in right away," he said.

He had won his first-ever fight, boxing in the heavyweight masters category.

By the time Machimity was five, his father had built a small shack in Savant Lake, a small village off Hwy 599.

It was here that Machimity witnessed one of the most traumatic moments of his life. He was home one day when a man, a relative, entered the shack and raped his mother, Clara Machimity.

Machimity said she told his father, Gilbert Machimity, who left the shack and came back, calling her a liar and then beat her.

"I remember just sitting there, with her, just sitting with her, and she wasn't moving," he said.

Both his parents have died. But the relative is still alive, he said.

A turbulent life

Machimity never finished school. When he was about 16 he remembers driving with his mother on Hwy 599, which runs to Pickle Lake, when she stopped the car by a bridge, got out and stood at the edge staring at the water.

When she returned to the car after what seemed like an eternity, they started driving again and Clara told him she had thought about jumping.

Eventually, Machimity entered a mine training program but that came to an end one day after his father showed up drunk in the parking lot of a gold mine near Pickle Lake.

"They came and got me when I was underground and said my father was outside and they told me to get rid of him," he said.

