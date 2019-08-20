Fight sends two guys home on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Jordan and Christian battled it out on Bachelor in Paradise, Monday night. The altercation started when Jordan interrupted a moment between Christian and Nicole, resulting in an assault on a piñata and a fight between the two men.

The fight quickly escalated after Jordan threw Christian off an elevated deck. Before any punches could be thrown, the crew and security stepped in to stop the fight.

The fight left many of the contestants shaken. An emotional Nicole said, “Before this fight and situation happened, I was so hung up about, I need someone to, you know, be aggressive and really take the initiative to go out of his way to fight for me, but not like this.” Fans on Twitter weren’t buying any of Nicole’s crocodile tears.

After speaking with both Jordan and Christian, Chris Harrison announced both would be leaving the show. “Your safety is of the utmost importance to us, we have a zero-tolerance policy,” he told contestants, “We stand behind that, period.”