Fight in stands at under-10s football match

A football club said it had to call the police after a fight broke out at a children’s match at the weekend.

Boldmere St Michaels FC, a club in Sutton Coldfield, said the trouble took place at an under-10s game on Sunday, when an incident “spilled into the stands”.

Video footage shared by other users on X showed a group of adults fighting in the stands, while people on the pitch steered children away from the scene.

Both the club and Birmingham County FA said they could not comment on an open investigation.

In the footage shared online, a group of adults in the stands can be seen on their feet and pushing each other.

Boldmere St Michaels, whose adult men’s team competes in the Northern Premier League, said in its statement that such behaviour “would not be tolerated” and it had started an internal investigation.

West Midlands Police have been contacted for more information.

