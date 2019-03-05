Fighting Fierce! Demi Lovato Knocked Out Her MMA Trainer's Tooth

Demi Lovato may have some dental bills in her future!

The singer, 26, regularly works out at a mixed martial arts gym in Hollywood, and during a boxing session with her trainer, Jay Glazer, she managed to knock out one of his teeth.

“Holy s— I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning — while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!!” Lovato posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

“So coach, when’s my first fight?!” she added.

In the accompanying video, Glazer rings a bell and holds up his now-freed front tooth. With a grin, he announces to the gym, “Demi knocked my tooth out!”

“I’m sorry!” Lovato says with a laugh.

“You’re not sorry!” he jokingly adds.

Glazer shared the video on his Instagram story and shared his (likely not dentist-approved) quick fix for his missing tooth.

“Driving to a meeting right now and I know you’re all concerned about my tooth, especially you Demi! I Krazy-Glued it back in. All good!” he said with a smile.

Lovato has been a regular at the gym, Unbreakable Performance Center, ever since leaving rehab in November.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer is a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and shared a post-fight selfie in December.

“Sweaty, messy jiu jitsu hair.. #BJJ #bluebelt #nevergiveup,” Lovato posted on Instagram.

And Glazer is one of her biggest supporters. After Lovato got her blue belt, the second of seven levels, in August 2017, he boasted about her on Instagram.

“I’m more proud of the work @ddlovato puts in with nobody watching than I am what she does with the world watching,” Glazer wrote. “Congrats on achieving your blue belt today in #bjj, YOU put the grind in!”

Lovato is living a quiet life after her July drug overdose. At the end of January, she celebrated six months of sobriety with cake.

“Best day ever,” she captioned an Instagram story that included a picture of the cake and her six-month sobriety medallion.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.