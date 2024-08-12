Fighting to honor the memory of Ronald Silver
A DPW worker died during his shift earlier this month. His family is fighting for a culture change. They don't want anyone to have to experience the grief of losing a family member in the same fashion.
The most common complaint officials received about the screening process at Ottawa International Airport over the past year and a half came from travellers who accused screening officers of unprofessional, rude and invasive behaviour during body and bag searches, CBC News has learned.The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) received about 138 complaints between January 2023 and mid-May of this year about the security checkpoint process at Ottawa International Airport. CBC News obtai
The former battalion commander of Tim Walz’s National Guard unit launched a scathing attack on the Minnesota governor over his military rank, according to reports.Republicans have accused Kamala Harris’ running mate of “stolen valor” over alleged distortions of his 24 years in the National Guard. One of the claims is that Walz has misrepresented his rank since his retirement from the service in 2005 before his unit was deployed to Iraq.John Kolb, who became lieutenant colonel of Walz’s battalion
Mayor Pete said he was actually impressed by all the falsehoods Trump floated during a recent press conference at Mar-a- Lago.
Last Week Tonight host John Oliver is feeling pretty good about the 2024 presidential election, mainly because of how weak the GOP attacks on Kamala Harris and Tim Walz have been so far.Oliver first focused on Donald Trump’s attempts to make “Kamabla” stick as a nickname, a tactic Oliver described as “immediately confusing.”He seemed more perplexed, however, by the right-wing outrage over allegations Walz changed the Minnesotan state flag so that it looked more like an autonomous state in Somali
Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s
Sergei Markov added that Ukraine has "humiliated" Putin by breaching Russian borders in the last week.
Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w
Ukraine's forces have advanced into Russia's Kursk region. One Russian official accused Ukraine of "intimidating the peaceful population of Russia."
Trump’s plane had mechanical problem, so his campaign found a new one — that turned out to be formerly owned by sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) doubled down on defending his wife, Usha Vance, against the white supremacist attacks she has faced since he was tapped as former President Trump’s running mate last month. “Look, my attitude to these people attacking my wife is, she’s beautiful, she’s smart. What kind of man marries Usha? A very smart…
Russian officials claim they will issue a "tough" response.
His return to the social media platform comes ahead of an interview scheduled with X owner and Trump supporter Elon Musk.
When asked why the federal government hasn’t matched U.S. tariffs on China on EVs (Electric Vehicles) as well as steel and aluminum products, something Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has called for, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau slammed the Opposition leader during an event in Napanee, Ont. on Monday. “It’s a bit of a joke Poilievre is talking about workers in the auto industry. He has said repeatedly that he wouldn’t be making these investments in our auto industry,” Trudeau said adding that it’s “baloney — he’s looking for a political angle because that’s all he does.”
Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."
In her remarks at a campaign rally in Nevada, Vice President Harris warned about the implications of the Supreme Court’s ruling last month in former President Trump’s immunity case. “So much is on the line in this election and understand, this is not 2016, this is not 2020. This time around, the stakes are even…
Frustrated that Harris has been drawing large rally crowds, Trump did the sensible thing Sunday and denied that any of those crowds are real.
‘Everyone’s just like, at least it’s not another old white man,’ one attendee told The Independent
The House Freedom Caucus adopted an official position in favor of adopting a continuing resolution to extend government funding past the end-of-year Sept. 30 deadline and until early 2025 with the intention of avoiding an end-of-year omnibus that could be favorable to Democrats. The move from the hard-line conservative group amounts to a shot over…
Those who know Harris recognize an old nervous tic. And they also think they know why Trump – a man with ‘no sense of humor’ – hates it so much. Io Dodds reports on a Republican attack line that still won’t stick