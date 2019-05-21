Figure Skating Partner of Late John Coughlin Claims He 'Sexually Abused' Her

Bridget Namiotka has accused her former figure skating partner John Coughlin, who died of an apparent suicide in January, of sexual abuse.

In a series of four Facebook posts on Sunday, Namiotka, 29, alleged that Coughlin “sexually abused” her as she replied to a since-deleted post that had been written in support of the skater, according to USA Today.

“I’m sorry but John hurt at least 10 people including me,” read Namiotka’s first post, which is still visible on her Facebook. “He sexually abused me for 2 years. Nobody innocent hangs themself [sic].”

She continued in a second post shortly after: “Someone that’s innocent doesn’t hang himself. Think about the victims when you’re speaking up for what he did to at least 10 girls.”

“Think about all of the girls he hurt,” Namiotka added, concluding in a fourth message: “Grooming happens. It happened to me and he hurt a lot of girls. Think about the victims.”

Namiotka and Coughlin teamed up from 2004 to 2007. They won three medals together on the Junior Grand Prix series and placed fourth at the 2006 and 2007 World Junior Championships.

Coughlin’s former rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Sarah G. Klein, an attorney for Namiotka, told PEOPLE: “While she has struggled her whole adult life with the aftermath of this abuse, Bridget’s courage in coming forward about what she suffered at the hands of John Coughlin is heroic. It is her hope that by coming public, his other victims feel less alone.”

John Coughlin | Rick Bowmer/AP/REX/Shutterstock More

Coughlin, who died at age 33, was a two-time U.S. Pairs Champion and worked as a coach, TV commentator and skater with U.S. Figure Skating and the International Skating Union. He participated in two world championships, placing sixth in 2011 and eighth in 2012.

According to USA Today, on Dec. 17, SafeSport — an organization that has “exclusive jurisdiction over sexual misconduct” in the Olympic loop and investigates other abuse allegations across multiple sports — restricted Coughlin’s eligibility to participate in figure skating pending final resolution of a matter presented to them. On Jan. 8, Coughlin resigned from his post as U.S. brand manager for John Wilson Blades, a skating blade retail company, USA Today reported.

One day before his death, SafeSport called for a “temporary suspension” of Coughlin, according to a release from the Professional Skating Association that was sent to members and obtained by PEOPLE.

RELATED: U.S. Figure Skater John Coughlin Dies of Apparent Suicide at 33 After Being Suspended from Sport

The statement noted that Coughlin was “prohibited from participating, in any capacity, in any activity or competition authorized by, organized by, or under the auspices of the United States Olympic Committee, the national governing bodies recognized by the United States Olympic Committee, including U.S. Figure Skating, and/or a Local Affiliated Organization of a national governing body recognized by the United States Olympic Committee.”

The details of the investigation or why he was suspended were not provided, as it is against SafeSport’s policy to comment on ongoing investigations.

John Coughlin | Harry How/Getty Images) More

Story continues