Figuring out how to give, to those who give

Grey Highlands council dug into a tricky municipal issue last week – how much support is due citizens serving community needs.

A meeting last week on the Community Grants program was based on a long staff report about grants given and hours used in municipal buildings.

Council put itself in the situation of needing to focus its support when it reduced funding for the grant program during its 2024 budget talks.

More than half of the amount budgeted goes to the Community Health Centre ($50,000) and the Chamber - ($10,000).

That leaves about $46,500 for all groups in Grey Highlands’ “community of communities”.

The Financial Assistance Program meeting this week will talk about where that money will go in 2024.

Last week’s committee of the whole was to set a course for the program in 2025 and beyond.

DECISIONS MADE

The changes endorsed will go back before a regular council meeting for final adoption. Those new rules would apply to the 2025 grants.

Among these, grants will not be given if the money is going to the core funding – money that simply enables an event to continue. Instead, the community grants will go to expanding activities or starting new ones.

At present, events designated as “significant community undertakings” could have funding each year for continuing expenses, for example for table rentals or other costs, staff explained. Those are annual legacy events that had special status to make applying and reviewing grants easier for all.

Council decided instead to look into a new way of funding ongoing community events, through a separate budget. Coun. Tom Allwood noted that there are also special events that continue every year and don’t generate money such as Remembrance Day.

There will be a new matrix created, which will come to council for approval, setting criteria to evaluate the grants.

Another change is that capital grants won’t be given for privately-owned buildings. Neither will improvements to municipally-owned buildings, which will instead go through the regular council approval.

Programs that duplicate municipal services or programs won’t be funded – a decision that will be made by the Financial Assistance Program committee.

The discussion on “duplication” of municipal services centred around the outdoor ice surfaces, because some of these rinks are in communities with arenas. The present MOUs with groups that run the outdoor ice surfaces run the length of this council term, Ms Harris noted.

In the future, groups will be able to register with the municipality so all the basic information doesn’t need to be submitted each time.

Council decided it need to have more information and conversation before setting a cap of funding and in-kind use for groups. There had been a $2,500 cap for each category suggested.

While the “in-kind” use of facilities doesn’t involve a cash transfer, there are staff costs, and lost revenue opportunities, Michele Harris, community and economic development manager, said. Coun. Allen said that in his view, uses do need to be tracked and limited somehow.

As for setting a total in-kind and funding yearly budget for community grants, that will be considered in the 2025 budget.

In 2024, there are 38 groups applying for support which are to be reviewed, staff said.

If each received a grant of $2,500 (the cap that staff had suggested) that would be $95,000, which Coun. Paul Allen commented would be a single staff person.

Canada Day and fall fair support will continue through a different process.

