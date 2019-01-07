Fiji Water Girl Steals The Show During Golden Globes Red Carpet

A-listers weren't the only ones getting noticed on the Golden Globes red

A-listers weren’t the only ones getting noticed on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night. A woman serving Fiji Water stole the show with her superb photobombing skills.

She definitely went above and beyond for the Los Angeles-based bottled water company, striking a pose behind celebrities as they were photographed and catapulting the brand ― and herself ― into the spotlight.

Fiji teamed up with Matrix Model Staffing last year to hand out the plastic bottles on the red carpet in an attempt to bring more exposure to the brand, per Time magazine.

It’s safe to say their plan succeeded.

“It’s all strategic,” the woman, known only as the “Fiji Water Girl,” told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. “You’ve got to angle.”

Twitter users have already hailed her as the “real winner” of the Golden Globes.

The Fiji water girl is literally living her best life #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/DxsdNgQCas — ENDGAME (@wingardiumbrad) January 7, 2019

and the #goldenglobe for most ominous photobomb goes to . . . FIJI WATER GIRL! pic.twitter.com/8zcxxDbeGJ — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) January 7, 2019

please take a second to recognize the true hero of the #goldenglobes red carpet: the fiji water girl. pic.twitter.com/dzsrLntCjl — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) January 7, 2019

That Fiji water girl is really out here stealing scenes #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/1BH9Br3iOB — imamess (@SGFGrowyso) January 7, 2019

The Fiji water girl came here to serve #goldenglobespic.twitter.com/dXPjzZRxCw — TechMuzz (@techmuzz) January 7, 2019

I need to tap the FIJI water girl on demand during my most successful marathons. pic.twitter.com/koc5H1FeYR — Ashley Hoffman (@_AshleyHoffman) January 7, 2019

That Fiji Water girl needs to chill at the #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/J4NHaLvD2U — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) January 7, 2019