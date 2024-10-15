New filing related to Vince McMahon lawsuit alleges sexual abuse from therapist

Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse that may be offensive to some readers or painful to survivors of sexual assault.

The former WWE employee suing company founder Vince McMahon for alleged sex trafficking and assault has filed another lawsuit, this time alleging a physician was coerced by McMahon into medicating her with unknown substances and one of the physician's employees took part in the sexual abuse.

Janel Grant filed the lawsuit in the state of Connecticut on Tuesday and "seeks records and testimony relevant to the medical care" she received from Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness − the clinic owned by Colker − according to the complaint obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

In August, Grant filed a petition to obtain her medical records from Colker. Ann Callis, an attorney representing Grant, said McMahon arranged visits for Grant to Colker and requested all communication between them. Colker and Peak Wellness filed an official complaint to the petition, stating it's part of Grant's "smear campaign" against WWE and caused emotional distress on Colker. The complaint was later withdrawn.

In the new suit, it is alleged McMahon and Colker "have gone to great lengths to block Ms. Grant from accessing these documents relating to her own medical care."

In court documents, it is alleged McMahon "actively arranged, encouraged and insisted" Grant be treated by Colker and his practice from November 2019 to April 2022. It is alleged there were at least 60 visits with Colker or another practitioner during the timeframe and McMahon was in direct communication with Colker.

The suit details the alleged attempts by McMahon, Colker and Peak Wellness to deny Grant of her request to obtain medical records and communication related to her. Grant was allegedly provided with incomplete and inaccurate medical records.

In addition to the details of the process to obtain medical records, Grant's lawyers allege Colker repeatedly medicated Grant with unknown substances and an employee at Peak Wellness took part in the alleged sexual abuse from McMahon. Lawyers said a physical therapist was part of an alleged instance involving McMahon. The instance was noted when Grant's lawsuit against McMahon was filed in January, but it did not state where the employee worked or their occupation.

"Imagine being at your most vulnerable, and the doctor you are told to see only makes you feel worse," Callis said in a statement. "Our filing today makes clear that Dr. Colker violated ethical and medical standards when he injected unknown substances into Janel’s body and directed her to take unlabeled pills while dismissing her basic questions about those drugs. Peak Wellness owes Janel Grant answers and the clinic’s secrecy and evasion must come to an end."

What does Janel Grant seek in lawsuit against Dr. Carlon Colker?

With the suit, Grant seeks:

All of her electronic medical records.

Colker and Peak Wellness’ recordkeeping and billing procedures.

Payment records relating to her.

Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness’ payment arrangements with McMahon and/or WWE.

The purpose of her prescribed treatments.

The substance used in her prescribed treatments.

Any communications between Colker and McMahon relating to her.

Colker’s involvement in recommending her attorney for negotiation of the purported non-disclosure agreement.

USA TODAY Sports has reached out to an attorney for McMahon, Peak Wellness and TKO Group Holdings, the company that owns WWE.

Latest updates on Vince McMahon lawsuit

The lawsuit against WWE, McMahon and WWE’s former head of talent relations John Laurinaitis was filed in January. However, the case is currently paused because the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting its own investigation. Grant's attorneys have not heard any updates on the federal investigation but said they want it to proceed quickly so her lawsuit may continue.

The Netflix docuseries "Mr. McMahon," which chronicled the WWE founder's rise to power and the controversy surrounding it, didn't address the lawsuit. It claimed McMahon canceled his interviews prior to any recent lawsuit.

Last week, Callis asked WWE to release current and former employees from non-disclosure agreements to allow them to "speak out about sexual misconduct, sexual assault, harassment, workplace aggression and the toxic culture at WWE."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New filing in Vince McMahon lawsuit details sexual assault allegations