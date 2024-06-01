Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic: Fight time, undercard, latest odds, prediction, ring walks tonight

Filip Hrgovic fights Daniel Dubois in a crucial heavyweight clash tonight, with the IBF interim world title on the line.

The bout forms part of the Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5: card, with promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren each selecting five fighters to do battle and attempt to secure bragging rights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A point will go to the winner of each fight, with two points if that victory comes by knockout.

IBF mandatory challenger Hrgovic has been made to wait for his world-title shot but a win over Dubois could ultimately prove enough for him to become champion. with If Oleksandr Usyk is stripped of his belt due to facing Tyson Fury for a second time later in December, rather than fulfilling his mandatory requirements, then the winner of Hrgovic vs Dubois would be upgraded to world champion.

Regardless of when or if that happens, whoever comes out on top on Saturday night is expected to face Anthony Joshua later this year.

Hrgovic has fought just three times since the end of 2021, with his last bout a stoppage win over Mark de Mori inside a round. That took the 31-year-old’s record to 17-0 with 14 wins inside the distance, but he is perhaps fortunate to still be unbeaten after edging a controversial points decision against Zhilei Zhang in 2022.

Dubois (20-2) stopped Jarrell Miller in the final ten seconds of their bout last December, in what was the 26-year-old’s first return to the ring since he was beaten by Usyk when challenging the for the Ukrainian’s world titles.

The Briton earned plenty of plaudits for his display in that bout though, with some believing it was unfortunate that a body shot that dropped Usyk was deemed a low blow, and Dubois has rebuilt his career well since losing to Joe Joyce in disappointing fashion four years ago.

High stakes: The winner of Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic will likely fight for the IBF heavyweight title (Getty Images)

Dubois vs Hrgovic date, start time, venue and ring walks

Dubois vs Hrgovic features on the Matchroom vs Queensberry 5v5 event, which takes place tonight, Saturday June 1, 2024 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The action is set to get underway from 7pm BST on the night, 2pm ET and 9pm local time.

How to watch Dubois vs Hrgovic

TV channel: In the UK, Saturday night’s event is being broadcast live on DAZN pay-per-view and TNT Sports Box Office at a cost of £21.99.

Live stream: Fans who have purchased the event through the relevant broadcaster can watch it live online via the DAZN website and app or Discovery+ website and app.

Dubois vs Hrgovic fight card/undercard in full

It is a compelling card on Saturday night, with the 5v5 event taking place alongside Dmitry Bivol’s bout with Malik Zinad. Bivol had been set for an undisputed showdown with Artur Beterbiev, but a knee injury meant that Zinad has been brought in to challenge for the WBA title at 175lbs instead.

Matchroom’s captain Deontay Wilder takes on Zhilei Zhang in the second heavyweight bout of the night, while Hamzah Sheeraz, leading Team Queensberry, fights Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams.

Raymond Ford’s WBA featherweight belt is on the line in hugely intriguing clash with Nick Ball, and an all-British showdown pits Willy Hutchinson and Craig Richards together at light-heavyweight.

Zhilei Zhang vs Deontay Wilder

Daniel Dubois vs Filip Hrgovic

Dmitry Bivol vs Malik Zinad

Willy Hutchinson vs Craig Richards

Hamzah Sheeraz vs Austin Williams

Nick Ball vs Raymond Ford

Dubois vs Hrgovic prediction

A late win over Miller was an important one for Dubois, but it is difficult to read too much into a victory over an opponent weighing in at 23st 11lbs, who was unsurprisingly exhausted by the later rounds.

This will be a very different test, even if it is arguably the toughest of Hrgovic’s career. The 31-year-old is unbeaten but it is not a particularly stacked resume, with wins over Zhang, Eric Molina and Demsey McKean the most notable on his professional record.

Hrgovic has shown plenty of heart and an impressive chin, getting up off the canvas and taking plenty of punishment against Zhang before winning on the cards, and he will surely not fade in the way Miller did against Dubois.

The Croatian looked almost disinterested at times against Zhang but there should be no repeat here, with a shot at the IBF world title now within touching distance for him.

Filip Hrgovic has been made to wait for his shot at a world title (Getty Images)

That is, of course, also true for Dubois, who will have taken confidence from his showing against Usyk, and that bout on the biggest stage should stand him in good stead in the years to come.

It is an intriguing bout, with both having questions to answer. The pair have previously sparred together - Hrgovic has insisted he dominated those rounds but Dubois has warned he is now a “different animal”.

We’re going for Hrgovic to overcome some early pressure, weathering a storm and taking Dubois’ best shots, before increasingly out-boxing the Briton in the later rounds and finding the stoppage.

Hrgovic to win by stoppage, round 10.

Dubois vs Hrgovic weigh-in results

Dubois weighed in at 245.8lbs, six pounds heavier than he was when fighting Miller in December.

There will be very little difference in the ring on Saturday night, with Hrgovic tipping the scales at 247.4lbs.

Dubois vs Hrgovic odds

Dubois to win: 15/8

Hrgovic to win: 2/5

Draw: 16/1

Dubois to win on points or by decision: 13/2

Dubois to win by knockout or technical knockout: 3/1

Hrgovic to win on points or by decision: 7/2

Hrgovic to win by knockout or technical knockout: 5/6

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).