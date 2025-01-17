Film critic 'blown away' by thank-you letter from Meryl Streep
Months after she'd interviewed three-time Oscar winner, Toronto film critic Johanna Schneller received a surprise when a letter landed in her mailbox.
Months after she'd interviewed three-time Oscar winner, Toronto film critic Johanna Schneller received a surprise when a letter landed in her mailbox.
"Women LOVE when you pay attention to this."
Before Folklore, Evermore, Midnights and TTPD came Lover – and it's still big news for Taylor Swift
Laura Ingraham was left red-faced after an awkward hot mic moment as she introduced Charlie Kirk on her Fox News show. A disembodied voice could be heard saying an expletive – “Oh s***!” – as Ingraham launched into a live segment with the conservative commentator. The Fox host raised her voice in what appeared to be a belated attempt to cover up the hot mic gaffe, but she was unsuccessful.
President-elect Donald Trump is hoping to make Hollywood “stronger than ever before” by naming Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson and Jon Voight as “special ambassadors,” whose goal will be to bring back business lost to “foreign countries.” “It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a …
The Barstool Sports personality spoke about her breakup with country singer Zach Bryan.
Riviera rockets into Netflix's Top 10 as fans call it "unmissable" and "glamourous."
The director said years before his death that his third feature film was a "total failure" in his eyes
The Oscar winner's partner of 10 years, Christina Sandera, died of a heart attack last July
The Levitating singer shared a tribute to Simon Porte Jacquemus - see more
The comedian said goodbye to her signature blond look.
"The View" alert: Goldberg down.
Meredith chose to honor her late husband by adding the names of their two children and the word "forever" to her arm and ring finger
A spokesperson for Brad Pitt has responded to viral reports that a 53-year-old French woman was scammed out of $850,000 by online fraudsters who impersonated the Oscar-winner. “It’s awful that scammers take advantage of the strong bond between fans and celebrities,” the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by E News. “But this is an …
The ‘Kardashians’ star looked fabulous for her outing with Chalamet following his Paris premiere of 'A Complete Unknown'
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “It Ends With Us” actor and director Justin Baldoni has sued his co-star Blake Lively and her husband, “Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds, for defamation and extortion on Thursday in the latest move in a bitter legal battle surrounding the dark romantic drama.
"We do hugs here. Is that okay? Was that weird?" Ripa asked, with Basso confirming "I just wanted to give you a handshake" in front of Ripa's husband.
"After ironing, she would insist on leaving it plugged in and placed on a high shelf 'so the leftover electricity would drain back out.' Apparently, it took a long time to convince her that electricity did not work like water."
Things have truly gone downhill since Apple took the headphone jack away from us.
Joan Plowright, perhaps the greatest Anglophone actor of the 20th century and the widow of Laurence Oliver, died on Thursday. She was 95. Plowright was a prominent actress of stage and screen in her own right, especially in her native England, and was a Tony winner for “A Taste of Honey.” The actress had retired in …
The 'Xena' star spoofed Nicks in a sketch that went on to become a cult favorite