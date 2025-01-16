Film director David Lynch dies at 78, family says

David Lynch, the writer-filmmaker whose works include Mulholland Drive and Twin Peaks, has died aged 78.

Lynch's death was announced on his Facebook page by his family.

"There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us," the post said.

"But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.' … It's a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way."

Lynch received three best director Oscar nominations throughout his career for his work on Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man and Mulholland Drive.

His last major project was Twin Peaks: The Return, which was broadcast in 2017, and continued the TV series that ran for two seasons in the early 1990s.

Lynch revealed in August last year he was battling emphysema, a chronic lung disease, from "many years of smoking".

The director said that, despite the diagnosis, he was in "excellent shape" and would "never retire".

