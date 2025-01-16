Film director David Lynch known for Twin Peaks and Eraserhead dies aged 78

Director David Lynch, known for the surreal Twin Peaks series and films such as Eraserhead and Blue Velvet, has died aged 78.

A post on his official Facebook page announcing the death, read: “It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch.

“We would appreciate some privacy at this time.

Lynch was best known for TV series Twin Peaks and films such as Mulholland Drive (Anthony Harvey/PA)

“There’s a big hole in the world now that he’s no longer with us. But, as he would say, ‘keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole’.

“It’s a beautiful day with golden sunshine and blue skies all the way.”

The American director’s films were known for their dreamlike, surrealist quality, with his work also including The Elephant Man (1980), Wild At Heart (1990), and Mulholland Drive (2001).

Born in Missoula, Montana, Lynch first began a career in painting before switching to making short films during the 1960s.