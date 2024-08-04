Film studio applies to improve listed Victorian hall

Plans to upgrade a listed building used as a film set have been lodged with a local council.

Heatherden Hall, a Grade II listed Victorian building in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire is part of Pinewood Studios.

The house, which sits in 6 acres (2.5 hectares) of gardens, is said to be in need of extensive refurbishment.

It featured in many classic British movies including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Carry On films and was a setting for James Bond classic From Russia With Love.

The planning application to Buckinghamshire Council from Heritage Architecture on behalf of the Pinewood Group said the manor house roof required repairs, the fire alarm system required upgrading and an electrical distribution board needed replacing.

The application said: "It is considered that the impact of the proposed works would not harm and would rather assist in the long-term use and appreciation of the relevant heritage assets."

The studios were developed after British film mogul J Arthur Rank decided he wanted his own studio to compete with the technology and facilities of studios in the United States.

Together with builder Charles Boot he bought Heatherden Hall and the studios grew around it.

