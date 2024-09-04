Film about Ziggy Stardust aristocratic glam rocker

He has been likened to Ziggy Stardust and called a glam rock star of the 1890s, while his eccentricities included trying to turn exhaust fumes into perfume.

Now, a film is being made about flamboyant 19th aristocrat Henry Cyril Paget, who was known as the Dancing Marquess.

The fifth Marquess of Anglesey died from complications of tuberculosis aged 29 in 1905 leaving debts equivalent to £45 million today.

His story is being told in Madfabulous, with It’s A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells from Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, in the lead role.

The film's screenwriter and director are both from Anglesey, while actors Rupert Everett and Paul Rhys are in the cast.

It's A Sin actor Callum Scott Howells portrays Henry Paget in the film [The Other Richard]

Henry Paget invited the public to watch him perform shows at a theatre he built at his Plas Newydd estate in Llanfairpwllgwyngyll in 1901.

He dressed in elaborate jewelled costumes when on stage.

Callum Scott Howells believes he was a man ahead of his time, saying: “You can't believe that he was alive when he was.

"Telling the story every day I'm learning so much about him as a person via the script, the different scenes we're capturing and this lens we're telling it from.

"I feel so privileged to be telling Henry’s story as well as very, very lucky to be telling it in Wales.”

Scenes are being filmed at the Glynllifon estate [BBC]

Madfabulous, directed by actor and writer Celyn Jones, is being filmed at Plas Newydd as well as locations in Pwllheli and Caernarfon, Gwynedd.

A mansion on the Glynllifon estate has been dressed to show Henry Paget’s opulent style.

Madfabulous is being filmed across north Wales [BBC]

The fifth Marquess scandalised high society but delighted the local community with his eccentricities which included using a car that converted exhaust fumes into perfume.

But he was most celebrated for his love of theatre.

Callum Scott Howells said he shares his passion for the stage, adding: “I think that's one of the reasons why Celyn came to me to play Henry.

"He knew that I'd done a lot of stage stuff and I was in Cabaret in the West End and I love the theatre.

"Coupled with my on-screen appearances it made for a nice sort of concoction.”

The Marquess spared no expense on his elaborate costumes [The Wellcome Collection]

The film is based on a screenplay by Lisa Baker from Anglesey.

Director Celyn Jones also grew up on the island but said all he knew about the Marquess was his love for being photographed in outlandish outfits.

“He distributed the images all round the world and you look at them and you think ‘is this the 1890s or is it Ziggy Stardust? Is it some glam rock star? Is it Marc Bolan?’, so that was the entry point," he said.

The cast also includes Louise Brealey (Sherlock, Chuck Chuck Baby) and Ruby Stokes (Bridgerton, Rocks) as well as a host of Welsh actors such as Steve Speirs (The Tuckers), Ian Puleston-Davies (Pennyworth) and Tom Rhys-Harries (Doctor Who, White Lines).

Tom Rhys-Harries from Cardiff said the cast and crew have bonded during the tight shooting schedule.

“With filming - especially independent feature films - you want to have a kind of familial vibe to get the best out of everybody, because you work long hours and it's quite taxing, and you want to be supportive of each other. So to have that married with being from Wales and shooting in Wales is pretty special stuff.”

'Madfabulous' is an independent film [BBC]

Madfabulous is being made by production company Mad As Birds and is supported by Ffilm Cymru Wales with National Lottery funding, and by the Welsh government via Creative Wales.

While the film is inspired by the Marquess’ life it is described as a “fantastical reimagining” of his exploits.

The producers hope to sell the film to a distributor once it has been completed when a 21st century audience will see what made Henry Paget so Madfabulous.