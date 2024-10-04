All the Filming Locations From ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 You Can Visit IRL

Heartstopper is back on screens for season three, with fans joining Nick and Charlie as they continue to explore their relationship and think about their future. In the follow-up Netflix series, the pair are surrounded by their gang, including Darcy and Tara, Elle and Tao, Imogen and Isaac, as they go on visits to prospective universities, a group trip to the zoo, and a holiday to Menorca for Nick. But where is the show actually set?



Where is Heartstopper based?

In the original graphic novels, and the Netflix adaptation, the cast spends a lot of time in the fictional school of Truham Grammar School. In reality, this is actually filmed in the Berkshire town of Slough, which is near Reading, in the UK.

According to Radio Times, some of the school scenes were filmed in The E-ACT Burnham Park Academy, which closed officially in 2019, as well as Kent's Herne Bay High School and the nearby Herne Bay Beach. Twickenham Studios in Richmond-upon-Thames was also used.

Where are the Heartstopper season 2 Paris locations?

Season two featured a school field trip to Paris for the gang, where they're meant to practice their best French. And, surprise! The cast very much did take a trip to Paris, with Kizzy Edgell and Corinna Brown revealing to Cosmopolitan UK that they managed to squeeze a trip to Disneyland and a couple of nights out in the capital into their itinerary.

Speaking about the change in location, Alice Oseman (who wrote the graphic novels) explained to Netflix: "I chose Paris because it was a believable school trip location — easily travelable from the UK and lots of cultural landmarks.

Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

"Thematically it marks a step outside of the cozy, relatable world of Truham that we have come to know in Season one. As the characters are growing up little by little, they are thrust into a big new world. Away from home and the prying eyes of parents, they’re getting a first little taste of adulthood. And with that comes new experiences and a lot of drama."



Across the series, they filmed at notable locations including the Musée de Montmartre, Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, a real restaurant in Montmartre called L'Escalier, The Shakespeare and Company Bookshop, Pont Neuf, Notre-Dame, Le Marais, L'Arc de Triomphe, The Louvre and the Eiffel Tower. So just a few classic Parisian spots then!

What are the new locations for Heartstopper season 3?

New season, new filming locations. And in the third season, they really do a "Best of Britain" tour, showcasing some stunning UK destinations.

In the first episode, the group takes a trip to the beach which was filmed on location at Lyme Regis beach on the Dorset coast.

The third episode saw the group take Nick for a surprise birthday trip to the zoo, which was filmed in real life at Whipsnade Zoo, the UK's largest zoo, located just outside of Luton.

The same episode also saw Elle move schools and her new school was filmed on location at The University of Creative Arts, which is based in Farnham, Surrey.

Netflix

And in the final episode Nick, Elle, Imogen, and Tara do a road trip to some of the universities around England, which include Oxford, Kent, and Leeds. These are all universities that you can visit in real life, and explore the campuses.

Outside of the UK, episode two saw filming relocate to the island of Menorca, where Nick was on holiday with his family, including his aunt played by Hayley Atwell.

Ok, so you might not be able to jet off to Menorca at a moment's notice, but a trip to Whipsnade Zoo can definitely be on the cards for recreating Heartstopper moments with your friend group.

Watch 'Heartstopper' on Netflix



You Might Also Like