Final decision due on Loch Lomond Flamingo Land resort

A final decision is due to be made later today on a controversial proposal to build a resort on the shores of Loch Lomond.

The proposal - which features a waterpark and monorail - by theme park operator Flamingo Land has faced strong opposition since it was submitted in 2018.

These have since been updated and West Dunbartonshire Council did not oppose the Lomond Banks development in April, angering opponents.

However, final approval for the development rests with Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority which recommended against approving the £40m project earlier this month..

It cited concerns over flood risks and the impact on the surrounding environment.

The 188 page report stated: "The scale of the proposal overall is considered to be in conflict with the site’s capacity for development."

At the time the developer said it was "extremely disappointed" by the recommendation but remained committed to the project.

Strong opposition

Flamingo Land is a theme park and zoo in Yorkshire that has operated since the 1950s.

The company behind the park, Flamingo Land Limited, submitted proposals for a tourist development at Loch Lomond in 2018 which included a hotel, craft brewery and leisure centre.

But the plan faced strong opposition, with an online petition against it gathering more than 55,000 signatures.

And it was unanimously objected to by West Dunbartonshire Council.

Scottish Greens MSP Ross Greer dubbed it "the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history".

His party has led a long-running campaign against the development in an effort to preserve the woodland area.

In September 2019 the company withdrew its original plans, but returned in 2020 with an updated £40m proposal featuring a water park, monorail, swimming pool, hotel and restaurants.

However, the revised proposal has proved just as controversial as the original plans.

Throughout the process Flamingo Land has insisted that the development would not be a theme park, and council papers state that it would be a "major step away" from their other resorts.

More than 150,000 people have signed the petition against the latest proposal.

Objectors have raised concerns around whether the development would distort public green space in one of Scotland's most scenic areas.

And it is not just locals who are concerned, as evidenced by the number of letters sent to the council objecting to the project.

Others have raised fears that the view of Loch Lomond would be negatively impacted and traffic in the area would increase substantially.

The local authority did not oppose the updated plans earlier this year - a move that was greeted furiously by protesters.

However, Flamingo Land and Lomond Banks believe there would be considerable benefits for the local community, starting with creating around 200 jobs.

They have stated that they would use local businesses throughout the construction of the development, which they estimate would raise £3m for the local economy.

The company also pledged to improve transport in the Loch Lomond area.

Jim Paterson, development director for Lomond Banks, said: “We have been deeply encouraged by the number of supporters who have contacted us ahead of Monday’s meeting.

"We hope for a fair hearing, where our proposals for our planning application in principle will be considered on the facts presented.

"There are many positives to take from the case officer’s report, having satisfied the National Park in multiple areas of our application and we hope to encourage debate with the board on Monday.”