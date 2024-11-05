Final five candidates to be next Oxford University chancellor revealed

Lord Hague said helping Oxford University would be ‘critical to the success of the UK’. - Victoria Jones/PA

The lawyer who led the inquiry into Sarah Everard’s murder is among five final candidates to become Oxford University’s next chancellor.

Oxford announced on Tuesday that 33 contestants have been eliminated after an initial round of voting.

Lady Angiolini, the prominent Scottish lawyer who spearheaded the inquiry into the rape, abduction and murder of Ms Everard, will progress to the final round alongside four other candidates.

She will be joined by Lord Hague, the former Conservative leader, Dominic Grieve, a former Tory minister, and Labour peers Lord Mandelson and Baroness Royall.

Just nine per cent of 250,000 eligible staff and alumni cast their vote in the first ballot round, which closed last Friday. It marks the first time in the role’s 800-year history that the election is taking place online.

A second week of voting will launch on Nov 18, with a winner set to be announced in the week of Nov 25.

Dominic Grieve promised to uphold ‘academic freedom’ if triumphant - Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

They will replace Lord Patten of Barnes, the last governor of Hong Kong and former Conservative Cabinet minister, who retired as Oxford chancellor this year after two decades in post.

His successor will inherit Oxford’s figurehead position as the wider university sector faces a looming financial crisis. The role of Oxford chancellor is unpaid and largely ceremonial, but is considered one of the most esteemed positions in British public life.

Lord Hague told The Telegraph that helping Oxford weather funding struggles facing universities would be “critical to the success of the UK”.

“After leaving politics a decade ago, I never thought I would run for another election. But I am humbled by the broad support I have received from fellow alumni and staff to be Oxford’s next chancellor during this transformative era for the university,” he said.

“What happens at Oxford in the next decade is critical to the success of the UK. The next chancellor will not only need to articulate that to the country, government and the world, but also play a serious role in fundraising, widening access to the university and promoting its cutting edge research.”

In their candidate statements outlining their vision, both Lord Hague and Lord Mandelson pitched themselves as seasoned fundraisers who would help boost Oxford’s coffers during a difficult financial period for the sector.

Lord Hague said he had “secured large donations for many causes”, adding that he once helped Oxford raise £380 million while serving as an adviser at McKinsey, the management consultant firm, “to fill much-needed posts, renovate buildings, offer scholarships and build for the future”.

Lord Mandelson offered himself as a middleman between the university sector and the Government - Jonathan Brady/PA

Lord Mandelson said he would “draw on my extensive international networks created over three decades” in high-profile roles.

“In today’s world, an institution’s glorious history does not guarantee it can remain ahead in the future. In the USA and increasingly elsewhere, competing universities enjoy huge endowments and philanthropy, enabling them to spend more money on staff, scholarships, post docs and facilities,” he said.

The Labour grandee also offered himself as a crucial middleman between the university sector and the Government, promising to use his “long-standing political links to advocate” for reform of the funding model.

He said in October that Sir Keir Starmer should raise tuition fees to stave off the “severe and worsening” financial pressures facing universities – a move that ministers conceded to on Monday.

Lady Angiolini, who is princiapl at St Hugh’s College, said she would widen ‘the range of students who are coming in’ - Aaron Chown/PA

Lady Angiolini promised to boost access to Oxford and ensure the 900-year-old university continues “to attract the most brilliant students, tutors and researchers from across the world”.

The principal at St Hugh’s College, Oxford, told The Telegraph earlier in 2024 that she would widen “the range of students who are coming in from more challenged areas in society” if elected.

She and Baroness Royall are the only ones of the final five not to have studied at Oxford as undergraduates, with Lady Angiolini saying in her submission she was a “late arrival compared with many”.

She told The Telegraph: “I am delighted to have made it to the final five. It would be the greatest honour possible to serve this extraordinary institution as its first woman chancellor in 800 years.”

Baroness Royall, the principal of Somerville College, echoed calls to encourage greater numbers of disadvantaged pupils to Oxford.

She oversaw a ban of octopus being served at Somerville’s college dinners in 2019, telling students that it was “not quite right for everyone”. The former adviser to Neil Kinnock, the ex-Labour leader, also implemented mandatory unconscious bias training for Somerville students in 2021.

Mr Grieve, who previously served as shadow home secretary and attorney general for England and Wales, promised to uphold “academic freedom” if triumphant.

“I am committed to the principles underpinning human rights, equality and the right to freedom of expression under law and with civility, essential to a place of learning,” he said.

Oxford University faced criticism in October after it emerged Imran Khan, the former Pakistani prime minister, was blocked from the race despite a Zumba enthusiast, an “anti-woke” vicar and an Amazon warehouse worker all being deemed eligible candidates.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the jailed politician said they were exploring “all legal possibilities” after Mr Khan was given no reason for his disqualification.

He is serving a 10-year jail sentence in Pakistan after being accused of stoking protests and violence against the country’s all-powerful military in 2023. The former leader of the country claims the charges are politically motivated and designed to keep him out of power.