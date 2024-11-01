Final jobs report before 2024 election shows lackluster numbers amid hurricanes, strikes

Hurricane Helene and Milton as well as various strikes meant that the latest jobs numbers were virtually a wash. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Two hurricanes and major labor strikes caused the US jobs market to remain virtually unchanged in the final jobs report before the 2024 presidential election on Tuesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that the unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged in October, the final month before the election.

The landfall of Hurricane Helene in late September and Hurricane Milton in early October caused southeastern states like Georgia, North Carolina and Florida to take a beating.

In addition, the International Longshoremen’s Association temporarily went on strike in early October, but agreed to suspend their strike to allow for negotiations for a new contract. In addition, the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents Boeing workers, announced that it would vote for a new contract after it had been on strike for seven weeks.

Voters continue to list the economy as one of their top priorities in the days leading up to the election. A poll from Fox News this week showed that Harris virtually erased Trump’s lead on the economy in Michigan. She also significantly closed the gap among voters when it comes to the economy, according to a New York Times/Siena College poll.

Harris has made the economy a central part of her closing argument, running ads contrasting her policies with those of her opponent, former president Donald Trump. Her campaign has run ads in the final week.

The two have also released dueling plans on caregiving, with Trump rolling out a proposed tax credit for caregivers, while Harris announced a proposal to have Medicare pay for home care.

Trump, for his part, has emphasized his plans to cut taxes, but also enact tariffs across the board, which many economists fear would drive up costs for companies that they would hand down to consumers.

The move comes as inflation has eased over the past year. Last month, the BLS reported that inflation rose by 0.2 points in September and 2.4 points in the past 12 months. In September, the Federal Reserve announced that it would cut interest rates after it had raised them drastically in an effort to tamp down inflation.

Still, many voters continue to list inflation and the cost of living as the more important issue.