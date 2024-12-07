I’m a Celebrity: Star eliminated revealing final three in the ITV contest

Three remaining contestants have made it through to the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here final, as one of their campmates was elimated from the competition.

After taking part in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge, Oti Mabuse, Danny Jones, Richard Coles and Coleen Rooney got to spend some last moments together in the campsite on Saturday 7 December’s episode.

Sadly, it was then revealed that Strictly Come Dancing star Mabuse had been voted out, leaving Coles, Jones and Rooney to go through to the grand final.

Earlier in the day, Mabuse and her campmates had discussed some of their formative experiences, from school to dating, as they celebrated their success in the Celebrity Cyclone challenge.

Rooney revealed that her football star husband, Wayne Rooney, was the first “serious” boyfriend she took home to meet her parents.

As their conversation was interrupted, McFly star Danny Jones realised that it was their last dinner together: “So this is our last hurrah, I suppose,” he remarked.

Mabuse felt that they’d managed to get to know one another better “as a smaller group”.

Mabuse asserted herself as one of the most supportive campmates, offering a shoulder for her fellow contestants to lean on (ITV)

Accompanying co-hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly out of the campsite, Mabuse was shown a highlights reel of some of her best moments, which confirmed her to be the shoulder her fellow campmates could lean on when they were struggling.

The professional dancer said she believed she had come out of the contest “stronger”, as she revealed that she was rooting for Jones to win.

Voting is now underway to pick the king or queen of the jungle, with viewers asked to opt for Jones, Rooney or Coles.

The final episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! airs on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday 8 December at 9pm.