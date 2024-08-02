Final practice at Detroit Lions training camp turns into scrimmage
The Detroit Lions turned Friday's practice into a spirited, highly-competitive game atmosphere, putting their best-on-best on display for fans.
"There are many small details, they’re stories within the stories."
You know you've been asking this to yourself or whoever you're watching the Olympics with. Why is it that swimmers in Paris wear giant parkas (AKA jackets) before they enter the pool? Is it really cold in the arena? Is it a comfort issue? For that answer, we turn to…
Imane Khelif, one of two female boxers disqualified from 2023 world championships for failing gender eligibility test, has opponent quit after one punch.
Remember those days in the NFL when a team would kick off, the ball would sail through the air, no one would touch it and it would land in the end zone for a touchback? Oh, right. That was last year. And the year before. And it's been like that for a while. Until now!
British swimmer Luke Greenbank won't be able to defend his Olympic medal in the 200-meter backstroke after he was disqualified Wednesday.
TEAHUPO’O, Tahiti (AP) — A surfing judge was removed from the Paris Olympics judging panel after a photo circulated online of him embracing a competitor along the shore’s edge in Tahiti this week.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — To get a sense of the real race Afghanistan's lone woman at the Olympic track meet is running, one only needed to look at the back of her bib.
The Internet is having a field day thanks to South Korean sharpshooter Kim Yeji and Yusuf Dikec of Turkey.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The first two kickoffs under the NFL’s radical new rule were both returned a yard farther than the old touchback.
In a recently resurfaced clip from 2021, the Republican pick for VP tried to explain why praising Biles’ brave withdrawal from the Games was a bad thing.
PARIS (AP) — Iga Swiatek dropped to her knees and clutched at her midsection after getting hit by a ball in the Paris Olympics quarterfinals Wednesday, but it was her opponent, Danielle Collins, who stopped playing in the third set because of an injured stomach muscle she said was caused by cramping and dehydration from a lack of cold water available during a previous match.
One golfer for Team USA, Wyndham Clark, struggled to start the Paris Olympics. And that meshed with grumbles about the current qualifying system.
PARIS (AP) — When Novak Djokovic's first berth in an Olympics tennis final was secured, when he was assured of a chance to win the gold medal that's missing from his lengthy list of accomplishments, he fell back on the clay, limbs spread apart — the sort of pose generally reserved for securing a championship.
Here's what the Olympic golf leaderboard looks like after Round 1 of competition concluded at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Thursday:
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The summer has been flush with opportunities for American 400-meter champion Kendall Ellis. Track fans might remember Ellis as the runner who found herself stuck in a porta potty at the U.S. track trials, in a semi-panic as she banged on the door for 10 minutes trying to grab someone's attention, worried that her Olympic hopes were swirling away. Ellis won the semifinal, then won the final, along with the Olympic trip that goes with it.
Algeria's Olympic Committee condemns "baseless" attacks on their boxer Imane Khelif after questions are raised over her participation at the Paris Olympics.
LILLE — Some anxious Canadians waited for the final seconds to tick down on Friday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal judge overturned a jury's $4.7 billion verdict in the class-action lawsuit filed by “Sunday Ticket” subscribers against the NFL and has granted judgment to the NFL.
With his run-of-the-mill prescription glasses and nonchalant pose, Turkish Olympic shooter and Paris 2024 silver medalist Yusuf Dikeç has been propelled to viral stardom.
Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown asked Patrick Mahomes to teach him the Chiefs playbook. First, Mahomes provided another lesson.