Final Season of ‘Lucifer’ Gets 6 More Episodes From Netflix

Hallelujah! Netflix has blessed the fifth and final season of “Lucifer” with an additional six episodes, bringing the grand total for the supernatural drama’s last run to 16. The streaming service announced last month that it would end the Tom Ellis-led drama with a 10-episode fifth and final season to launch in 2020. No premiere date has been given for what is now a 16-episode Season 5. “Lucifer” Season 4 dropped May 8 on Netflix, close to a year after the streamer revived the show following its cancellation at Fox. The 10-episode fourth season ended with one hell of a cliffhanger, which Ellis broke down for TheWrap here. Also Read: 'Lucifer' EP Says Another SaveLucifer Fight 'Won't Change Things' After Netflix Sets Final Season “Lucifer” stars Ellis in the tile role of Lucifer Morningstar, Lauren German as Det. Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Det. Dan Espinoza, D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Maze, Aimee Garcia as Ella Lopez and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin. Season 4 also stars series newcomers Inbar Lavi as Eve and Graham McTavish as Father Kinley. Joe Henderson, Ildy Modrovich, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Sheri Elwood and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers on the...