Final section of Renfrew Bridge floated up the Clyde

The second and final section of a new bridge linking Renfrew with Yoker has arrived on the River Clyde in Glasgow.

The Renfrew Bridge will be the first road bridge across the Clyde to open for passing ships.

It is a 603ft (184m) two-lane road bridge for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.

The south section arrived from the Netherlands in April and will now be connected to its north-side partner ahead of the bridge opening in the autumn.

Both sections of the bridge arrived on the Clyde after travelling on barges across the English Channel and Irish Sea.

The project is part of the £117m Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project, which aims to reconnect the communities across the water.

The Renfrew Bridge has a twin-leaf design, with each leaf opening and closing horizontally, and uses a cable-stay system similar to the Queensferry Crossing.

In addition to the new bridge the project will create connecting roads, cycling and walking routes which will link Inchinnan Road in Renfrew with Yoker railway station, using the new Renfrew North Development Road.

The project is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region, a partnership of eight councils working together.

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: "The connectivity and opportunities it will create for businesses, workers and communities to locate here is going to bring visible economic benefits to Renfrewshire and the Glasgow City Region."

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said the Scottish government's £500m investment in the Glasgow City Region Deal would "unlock economic opportunities in Renfrewshire".

She added: "Progress continues towards the opening of the bridge, which will create walking, cycling and road connections across the River Clyde. We hope that this will drive growth in the local economy and support over 800 new jobs.”

UK government Minister for Scotland John Lamont said: "The arrival of the final bridge section shows there's real momentum behind completing this flagship infrastructure project to regenerate the Clyde, improve connectivity and boost the economy.

“The UK government is proud to be investing £39m in the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside scheme, part of our £523m investment into the Glasgow City Region Deal, and more than £3bn for levelling up across Scotland."