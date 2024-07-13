Final Thoughts

The Daily Beast

The latest plan to try and force President Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race would see a group of heavyweight “super friends” from the top of the Democratic Party head to the White House together to speak with a united voice and tell him that time is up.“The super friends are assembling,” a House Democrat told Politico. “There’s a group of people who are going to go make their case to whomever they can get to at the White House that he needs to step aside and we’re going to get our