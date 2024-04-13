Final Thoughts for the week

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he doesn't understand why the federal New Democrats are pulling back their support for the carbon price, though he acknowledges they are facing political headwinds. New Democrats have long been supporters of the climate policy, and even campaigned on it in the 2019 election. But this week, the NDP shifted its position, saying carbon pricing is not the "be-all, end-all" and encouraging premiers to come up with new ideas to reduce greenhouse-gas emission