Final thoughts for the week
Ryan Gorman is back to look at the week that was and what we should be paying attention to next week.
Ryan Gorman is back to look at the week that was and what we should be paying attention to next week.
The Associated Press caught a glimpse of the event on Friday, which saw Donald and Melania Trump sitting front row in the audience
The "Daily Show" correspondent hit the former president with a blunt reality check.
Former President Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has a net worth of $7.5 billion, according to a May 2024 Forbes estimate.
Both Republicans and Democrats said on Friday drinking was taking place
Even by recent standards, Thursday's meeting of the House Oversight Committee was a shocking train wreck.
Former President Trump said he wants President Biden to be drug-tested before their first debate. “I’m gonna demand a drug test too, by the way,” Trump said at the Minnesota Republican Party’s Lincoln Reagan Dinner Friday. “I am, no I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union, he…
Rudy Giuliani's 80th birthday party in Florida was interrupted when the former New York City mayor was served with a notice of indictment in an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Arizona.
KSTPIn an interview with a St. Paul, Minnesota reporter that aired a few days before his scheduled appearance Friday at the state GOP Lincoln Day fundraising dinner, former President Donald Trump denied saying that he wouldn’t return to the Midwest state if he lost it in 2020—but the local ABC affiliate brought the receipts to prove otherwise.KSTP reporter Tom Hauser spoke with Trump over a video call conducted Tuesday before the indicted ex-president went to court to hear testimony from his for
Gene Rossi and Leslie Ellis join The Lead
Valentyn Ogirenko/ReutersUkraine launched a massive drone attack against military and energy facilities in Russia and the occupied peninsula Crimea overnight, with Moscow saying Friday that over 100 unmanned weapons had been involved in the operation.The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces had intercepted and destroyed 102 UAVs over four different regions while another six drone boats were taken out in the Black Sea. While the ministry did not reveal the extent of the damage from the att
In trying to argue that nondisclosure agreements are common and legal, Trump contradicted his lawyers' story that he wasn’t aware of the deal.
The CNN host shares his surprise witnessing the former fixer being “cornered in what appeared to be a lie” in Thursday’s testimony The post Anderson Cooper Says if He Was a Trump Juror, He Would Think Michael Cohen Is ‘Making This Up’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.), the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, says it’s “worth investigating” whether lawmakers were drinking during Thursday’s explosive hearing, after rumors circulated that noncommittee members were intoxicated. “I didn’t see the drinking by the gentlelady from New Mexico, Melanie Stansbury raised it, she said there are members drinking…
Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine looks different today than it did at the start of the conflict.
CNN commentator Van Jones slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) following her personal attacks on a fellow member of Congress during a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday night. The committee hearing, held to vote on whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress, divulged into chaos after Greene made a comment about the appearance…
National Bank says the 2024 trend, which is seeing growth far higher than in the same period last year, is likely to worsen the housing crisis before it gets better.
Satellite images exclusively obtained by CNN show three destroyed Russian jets and damaged buildings at Belbek airbase in occupied port city of Sevastopol on Wednesday.
TwitterA House Oversight Committee hearing that was supposed to cover contempt proceedings for Attorney General Merrick Garland devolved into chaos and name-calling after repeated interruptions from a certain far-right representative from Georgia.Thursday night’s meeting was originally intended to advance a measure to hold Garland in contempt for refusing to hand over audio of President Joe Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur. But it quickly fell off the rails, with Marjorie Taylor
Katy Tur said the former president's entourage had "a mean girl quality to their presence."
On May 18, 1944, Allied troops captured Monte Cassino in Italy, celebrated for its historic hilltop abbey, after four months of bitter fighting. The soldiers of the French Expeditionary Corps particularly distinguished themselves in the battle for this key point in the German defensive line. But their military honours are now marred by accusations of war crimes. “Garigliano is a great victory... France will know one day. She will understand.” On the evening of his departure from Italy in August