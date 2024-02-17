Final thoughts for the week

The Daily Beast

Chris CarlsonFormer president Donald Trump shocked just about everyone when he announced on Truth Social Friday his plans to attend Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday.“Looking forward to being at Sneakercon at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Pennsylvania, at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. Then leaving for a Big Rally in Michigan!” he wrote.Sneaker Con has not confirmed Trump’s appearance but organizers were forced to turn off comments on social media after receiving backlash about the former pr