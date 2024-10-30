Final U.S. Senate race push: Baldwin, Hovde target SE Wisconsin
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her Republican challenger Eric Hovde targeted Southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, just one week out from Election Day.
Jared Kushner has dished on his family’s plans should Donald Trump be elected to a second term in the White House. In a rare interview with The New York Times, the former president’s son-in-law said he and Ivanka Trump’s departure from political life will remain in place even if Trump wins next week. “We’re rooting for him—obviously, we’re proud of him,” Kushner said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A comic calling Puerto Rico garbage before a packed Donald Trump rally in New York was the latest humiliation for an island territory that has long suffered from mistreatment, residents said Monday in expressions of fury that could affect the presidential election.
Critics asked, "Is that a threat?"
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
‘We’re ashamed of it,’ a representative for the advertising company said
Well, that was fast. Mere seconds after Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy acknowledged “offensive comments about Latinos and Puerto Ricans and African Americans” were made at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, his colleague Brian Kilmeade attacked journalists for reporting on those comments. The Sunday rally’s first speaker was comedian and podcaster Tony Hinchcliffe, who made a series of vulgar jokes about groups the former president’s campaign is actively trying to woo in the days bef
Trump visited a Hispanic majority town in Pennsylvania as the fallout over a comedian's racist jokes at his Madison Square Garden rally continues.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
A Trump campaign worker has been fired after trying to blow the whistle on what she called “grift and greed” by top campaign officials—and an alleged “bugging” plot, the Daily Beast has learned. The worker, whose identity the Beast is withholding, wrote an explosive email after she was fired detailing her concerns about how the campaign’s most senior leaders, Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, appear to be funneling millions of dollars to companies which, she alleges, are overcharging Donald Trump.
One of George W. Bush’s twin daughters issued a late endorsement of Kamala Harris on Tuesday, exactly a week before Election Day. Barbara Bush, 42, told People in a statement that it was “inspiring to join friends and meet voters with the Harris-Walz campaign in Pennsylvania” over the weekend, revealing that she’d gone as far as campaigning for the Democratic ticket. She’s long supported progressive causes, but it’s the first time the conservative family scion has outright endorsed for a Democra
CHAPIN, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley received more Republican primary votes than anyone who challenged Donald Trump for this year's presidential nomination. She has said she's voting for him, and she released her delegates so they could support him at the Republican National Convention.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.
With only days to go, it is clear that Donald Trump is in a much stronger position than he was just weeks ago.
Megyn Kelly excoriated Donald Trump’s campaign for its “bro-tastic” Madison Square Garden rally, which she said could jeopardize Trump’s precarious standing with women voters. “I am telling you, even for me—and I voted for Donald Trump last week—it was too bro-tastic,” the former Fox News and NBC host said on her Megyn Kelly Show. “You’re trying to win an election in which you’re hemorrhaging female voters. Maybe when you present in front of hundreds—thousands at least in Madison Square Garden,
Trump campaign has denied speculation that former president is in poor health
I asked Mark Cuban why he supports Kamala Harris and why he is at war with another Texas billionaire, SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Loomer called out Greene after defending pro-Trump comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s comments calling Puerto Rico an ‘island of garbage’
Trump’s latest attack ad tries to blame Biden-Harris administration for protests that took place under his watch - and uses footage that falsely ties the demonstrations to the illegal immigration crisis
"Right now, you think you're safe," the host of "The Daily Show" warns, breaking down the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 The post Jon Stewart Decimates Trump Mass-Deportation Plan, Notes Irish and Italians Were Once Not ‘American Enough’ appeared first on TheWrap.
