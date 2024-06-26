Finalll Liberal Democrats Express 1

Latest Stories
Monica Lewinsky wants Judge Aileen Cannon overseeing Trump classified docs case impeached
Monica Lewinsky said she hopes Judge Aileen Cannon, who is overseeing former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case, is impeached.
- HuffPost
George Conway Tells Trump What The Rest Of The World Really Thinks About Him
He also revealed what will happen if Joe Biden provokes Trump at this week's debate.
- HuffPost
Ex-Aide Predicts Future Of Donald And Melania Trump's Relationship
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff weighed in on the former first lady's absence from the campaign trail.
- The Daily Beast
New Pics Show Nuclear Secrets Stashed Beside the Diet Cokes at Mar-a-Lago
When Donald Trump was indicted last year for pilfering classified documents from the White House, court filings included photos of state secrets stashed throughout his country-club-turned-residence in, among other unsecured spaces, a ballroom, a bathroom, and Trump’s bedroom.On Monday night, following Trump’s latest disingenuous contention—that the FBI agents who seized and reviewed the contents of boxes upon boxes of sensitive materials stored at Mar-a-Lago “failed to maintain” the exact order
- Reuters
Bankers who helped Putin's friend move millions via Swiss bank accounts lose appeal
ZURICH (Reuters) -Four bankers who helped a friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts have lost their attempt to overturn convictions for failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions. Zurich High Court on Tuesday upheld an earlier judgement against the men who assisted Sergey Roldugin, a concert violist who has been dubbed "Putin's wallet" by the Swiss government. Roldugin, who is godfather to Putin's eldest daughter, deposited millions in a bank account with the Swiss branch of Gazprom Bank in Zurich between 2014 and 2016.
- Miami Herald
The corrupt behavior of SCOTUS Justices Alito and Thomas | Opinion
What Justices Alito and Thomas are doing is unethical, and if elected I’ll push to impeach them | Opinion
- HuffPost
CNN’s Kasie Hunt Dumps Trump Spokesperson For Talking Smack About Her Colleagues
“You come on my show, you respect my colleagues. Period,” Hunt later wrote on social media about literally silencing Karoline Leavitt on “This Morning.”
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Predicts ‘Very Mean’ Part Of Donald Trump’s Debate Performance
"I would be very surprised if he’s anything other than that," the New York Times reporter told CNN's Anderson Cooper.
- HuffPost
Sean Spicer Had A Debate Idea For Donald Trump. It Did Not Go Well.
The suggestion from Donald Trump's first White House press secretary prompted a brutal reminder.
- The Daily Beast
Judge Aileen Cannon Dresses Down Trump Prosecutor: ‘I Don’t Appreciate Your Tone’
There was tension in U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s courtroom on Monday afternoon as the controversial jurist—already facing criticism that she is in the tank for Donald Trump, who appointed her to the bench during his single term in the White House—snapped at one of the government attorneys prosecuting Trump for unlawfully hoarding classified documents after leaving office.The exchange occurred during a hearing at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, with prosecutors arguing for
- The Canadian Press
Should he stay or should he go now? A look at Trudeau's options after byelection loss
OTTAWA — A historic defeat for the Liberals in a downtown Toronto byelection has put a glaring question mark on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's political future.
- United Press International
Using obscure procedure, Florida Republican seeks to have attorney general taken into custody
A Republican lawmaker announced Monday that she will force a vote soon to direct the House sergeant-at-arms to take the attorney general into custody by using a hardly used or discussed House procedural tool.
- The Independent
Hillary Clinton warns of Trump’s debate stage chaos: ‘He starts with nonsense and then digresses into blather’
Hillary Clinton slammed Donald Trump, saying ‘expectations for him are so low that if he doesn’t literally light himself on fire on Thursday evening, some will say he was downright presidential’
- ABC News
House Republicans plan to take 1st step to hold Biden's ghostwriter in contempt of Congress: Sources
The House Judiciary Committee plans to take the first step toward holding President Joe Biden's ghostwriter, Mark Zwonitzer, in contempt of Congress, two sources familiar with the committee's plans tell ABC News. The committee plans to hold a "markup" on the contempt resolution on Thursday, which would be followed by a committee vote, the sources said. The move would pave the way for a floor vote in the House to hold Zwonitzer in contempt.
- HuffPost
Former Sen. Claire McCaskill Warns Biden Must Begin Trump Debate In This Brutal Way
It could help debunk a right-wing narrative, said the former Democratic senator from Missouri.
- CNN
Biden administration moves toward allowing American military contractors to deploy to Ukraine
The Biden administration is moving towards lifting a de facto ban on American military contractors deploying to Ukraine, four US officials familiar with the matter told CNN, to help the country’s military maintain and repair US-provided weapons systems.
- The Canadian Press
Conservative takes lead from Liberals in Toronto byelection as slow results near end
TORONTO — An urban Toronto riding that has been a Liberal-safe seat for three decades appears to be on the verge of falling to the Tories in an upset win for Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives.
- Time
Steve Bannon Prepares for Prison
Steve Bannon is set to begin a four-month prison sentence on July 1, after resisting multiple chances to comply with a Congressional subpoena. But the Trump adviser plans to continue to sow chaos before the election.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Will Trump chicken out of the presidential debate? Probably. He's a Grade-A coward.
The breathless advance coverage of this week's presidential debate has overlooked one key question: Will Donald Trump actually show up?
- The Canadian Press
Trump has spent months painting Biden as incompetent. Now he's changing his tone before the debate
NEW YORK (AP) — After months of casting President Joe Biden as a shell of a man incapable of putting two sentences together, Donald Trump has changed his tune days before their first debate.