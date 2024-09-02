Finally fall! KC mom shares fall activity ideas for families
Finally fall! KC mom shares fall activity ideas for families
Finally fall! KC mom shares fall activity ideas for families
The world's second tallest man is competing in the Paralympics - but he is so tall, he has to sleep on the floor. Morteza Mehrzadselakjani, better known as Mehrzad, is 8ft 0.85in tall and a two-time Paralympic champion in sitting volleyball, representing Iran. "He doesn't have a special bed, but he has got the most important aim in his mind," head coach Hadi Rezaeigarkani told Olympics.com.
PARIS (AP) — Oksana Kozyna’s Paralympic debut was sure to have some unexpected moments, but the surprise she received last week might beat anything that could have happened on the court.
From donations to social media memorial posts, Maple Leafs continue to mourn the tragic loss of the Gaudreau brothers.
In major league sports, everyone is looking to get a leg up on their peers. With parity at an all-time high and the margins between teams so razor thin, front offices need to find advantages anyway they can. In the NHL, that has primarily been through the use of LTIR to circumvent the salary cap ...
The new Seth Jarvis deal may hold the key for the Edmonton Oilers to retain their "big three."
This former Tampa Bay Lightning forward will be trying out for one of the club's top rivals.
Ricky Pearsall, whom the 49ers drafted with the 31st overall pick in this year's NFL draft, was shot Saturday in an attempted robbery.
US sprinter Hunter Woodhall doesn’t need to look far for inspiration at this year’s Paralympic Games.
Columbus Blue Jackets officials could hardly believe their luck when they persuaded superstar Johnny Gaudreau to pass up larger markets and sign here two years ago.
Scottie Scheffler had a season for the ages. The 28-year-old won the 2024 Tour Championship on Sunday, shooting 4-under 67 in the final round to finish at 30 under for the week, four shots in front of Collin Morikawa. The win was his
Former Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke opened up about former colleague and close friend Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest earlier this week, calling it “shocking.” “I hesitate to smile right now because of the current news … which I am in complete shock about,” she began in an Aug. 30 episode of her iHeart podcast …
Clay Matthews landed a perfect joke about Aaron Rodgers during his speech at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame induction banquet.
Who can win the Super Bowl in New Orleans? Los Angeles Times NFL columnist Sam Farmer analyzes seven teams that can hoist the Lombardi Trophy this season.
MONZA, Italy (AP) — What a difference a year makes.
ATLANTA (AP) — Sahith Theegala left the Tour Championship on Saturday with a clear conscience after calling a two-shot penalty on himself for an infraction only he could see, an honorable move considering all the money at stake in the FedEx Cup finale.
Cousins spent a long time on the NHL free-agent shelf but had two of Ottawa's most important players in his corner.
The former star Kentucky men’s tennis player enjoyed a storybook run at U.S. Open in New York City.
NEW YORK (AP) — Emma Navarro's 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over defending champion Coco Gauff at the U.S. Open on Sunday earned her a trip to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive Grand Slam tournament.
It starts with bouncy drum beats, quickly interrupted by the sounds of sneakers squeaking on a gym floor. Then a thumbs-up comes into frame, swiveling up and down like a hammer. The strangely enthralling routine, often referred to as the “Pikki Pikki” dance, is performed by cheerleaders for the Kia Tigers, a Korean baseball team, and it has become a sensation on TikTok, racking up millions of views across numerous accounts. The moves are simple, repetitive and unassuming; the song, addictively c
If you watched Frances Tiafoe's thrilling comeback Friday against Ben Shelton in the third round of the US Open, you might have saw a few clips of his girlfriend in the stands absolutely going through it while riding the emotions of every shot. She was STRESSED. See…