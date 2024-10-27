Finally a frosty finish to October in Montreal
Not only will the first freeze arrive to start the week, temperatures will fall significantly below zero
Not only will the first freeze arrive to start the week, temperatures will fall significantly below zero
This Boston Bruins superstar passed a legend against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
This former Boston Bruins goalie was released from his professional tryout.
The former Edmonton Oilers power forward fought the same player that Darnell Nurse did a few games ago.
On Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens made a roster adjustment by calling up Laval Rocket captain Lucas Condotta.
Here's why there's a chance that Matt Rempe will be in the AHL long term.
The Lightning have placed one of their forwards on waivers.
Both players on are long-term injured reserve and are eligible to come off of it on Nov. 1.
This is one of those things that comes up a lot when you're talking about the New York Yankees: tradition. There's that whole facial hair policy that's been around, and then there's the fact that there are no names on the backs of their jerseys. Wondering why that
After some hype and excitement about their first full season with Aaron Rodgers, the disorganized New York Jets are now facing disaster. With their 25-22 defeat to the mostly miserable New England Patriots on Sunday, the Jets are now
We've seen some Major League Baseball teams wear patches on their sleeves over the years to pay tribute to franchise heroes, and the Los Angeles Dodgers did the same starting in the 2024 World Series. After the death of Cy Young winner Fernando Valenzuel
Ashton Kutcher and Mika Kunis treated their two kids to a fun night out in Los Angeles on October 25, 2024 as they watched the Los Angeles Dodgers win the first game of the 2024 World Series. See the pictures here...
Just one week after prominent Cleveland Browns figures like Myles Garrett embarrassed themselves with weird defenses of an injured Deshaun Watson -- who once faced more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct in what the NFL would la
I have been following NFL football for nearly two decades. I have never seen what the NFC heavyweight Detroit Lions accomplished on Sunday against the lowly Tennessee Titans. After Detroit's 52-14 win was cemented into the scoring books, I'm definitely not alone in that…
Injuries have decimated the receiver ranks this season, and the hits just keep on coming. Where can fantasy managers turn for help?
REGINA — A day of hope turned into a day of despair for the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.
VANCOUVER — Arshdeep Bains scored the first goal of his NHL career and his hometown Vancouver Canucks rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders urged voters not to rank his team in the Top 25 after the Buffaloes became bowl-eligible with a win against Cincinnati
There are highs and lows each weekend in college football. The winners and losers from Week 9 action includes Alabama's convincing defeat of Missouri.
There is some change in the US LBM Coaches Poll after Week 9. Oregon stayed at No.1, while Notre Dame jumped two places into the top 10.
Artyom Levshunov made his pro debut with the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday afternoon. He is off to a great start.