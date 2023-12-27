There is finally a giant pink flamingo statute in Parma
News 5 told you back in October about the project spearheaded by longtime Parma Resident Bob Funk and former Parma City Council President and current State Representative Sean Patrick Brennan.
The 'Jennifer's Body' star showed a peek at her body on Christmas Eve
Victoria Beckham wore a one-shoulder cut-out blue swimsuit while on holiday with her family in the Bahamas - see photos.
A special family moment was captured between King Charles and his three grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in a new BBC documentary
Ken Jennings is opening up about the departure of Mayim Bialik as co-host on the long-running game show “Jeopardy!”
The actor had reportedly gone missing earlier Wednesday The post Lee Sun-kyun, ‘Parasite’ Actor, Dies at 48 appeared first on TheWrap.
The Royal couple are leaving 2023's drama behind.
The 8-month-old was sandwiched with kisses by her proud parents
Megan Fox and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly headed out to Malibu for dinner at Nobu.
Khloé Kardashian had a bombshell moment in a transparent nude corset dress at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party in 2023.
The former quarterback dropped the ball while describing the "Karma" singer.
Actor Dominic West recalled how his words destroyed the bond with his royal pal “over 10 years ago."
On Sunday night, Kendall Jenner attended her family’s famous Christmas Eve party dressed in her festive best. The model was wearing a white-trimmed black column gown.
The couple was joined by both of their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
The couple will spend New Year's Eve apart as Shelton performs in Nashville and Stefani takes the stage in Las Vegas
The 'Only Murders in the Building' star showed off her '90s-inspired makeup look while wearing a terry tank
The actress enjoyed the holiday with three of her four kids
From former first lady Rosalynn Carter to rock diva Tina Turner and television icon Norman Lear, here's a look back at those we lost in 2023.
Sarah Ferguson joined the royal family for their annual walk to Christmas church for the first time since the early 1990s
"Forever and ever," the actor and his model fiancée wrote in a joint Instagram post announcing the news
We have some great options for you if you are looking for a good, under-the-radar movie to watch tonight on Netflix.