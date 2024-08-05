A war of dragons is coming for Westeros. Long before House of the Dragon season 2 ’s lukewarm finale , HBO renewed the fantasy series for a third season. Many viewers already anticipated that the Game of Thrones prequel wouldn’t wrap its story by the end of season 2. Well, if the latest finale is any indication, the Targaryen civil war is still just getting started.

“George [R.R. Martin], [showrunner] Ryan [Condal], and the rest of our incredible executive producers, cast, and crew have reached new heights with the phenomenal second season of House of the Dragon,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming, in the official press release . “We are in awe of the dragon-sized effort the entire team has put into the creation of a spectacular season 2, with a scope and scale that is only rivaled by its heart. We could not be more thrilled to continue the story of House Targaryen and watch this team burn bright again for season 3.”

For everything we know about House of the Dragon season 3, follow along below.

Who Will Return in House of the Dragon Season 3?

Mostly everyone! Season 2 (surprisingly) claimed only a few lives in Westeros, including the young Prince Jaehaerys , Rhaenys Targaryen, and her dragon Melys. Episode 7 also saw Lord Blackwood meet his end, while House Darklyn took some heavy losses. Ser Criston Cole cut off Lord Darklyn’s head in episode 4 , while episode 6 saw Seasmoke burn Steffon Darklyn to a crisp. Despite those casualties, the rest of the cast’s power players should return for season 3.

Audiences will likely see some new actors join the series well, including whomever will play Dareon Targaryen. Currently, the series stars Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen , Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen , Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II Targaryen , Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen , Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole , and Harry Collett as Jace Velaryon.

What Will Happen in House of the Dragon Season 3?

According to King Aegon II himself, Tom Glynn-Carney, “It’s all up in the air, mate.” Earlier this summer, he told Esquire, “I’m speaking from an angle of not knowing anything about the plan, but I highly doubt they’ll do what they did with Game of Thrones and carry on after the book finishes.” As he sees it, “I think our story will run its course and everyone will move on.”

Glynn-Carney also teased that the story may deviate from writer George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood novel. “The books are the foundation of where we’re going narratively, but things are tweaked,” he revealed. “It’s the bible, but it’s also not. The writers of our show are brilliant and should be given credit for their creation. George R. R. Martin should be given credit for his creation. But they’re not the same thing.”

Still, House of the Dragon has remained very close to its source material. If season 2’s finale is anything to work from, it seems that the series is headed toward The Battle of the Gullet. Corlys Velaryon is sailing out to join his blockade, the dragon seeds are assembling to fight, and Rhaenyra is declaring that the time to strike is now. Meanwhile, Team Green earned the help of the Triarchy pirates, Aegon II escaped to the East, and Aemond is headed to Harrenhal with Cole to fight Daemon.

When Will Season 3 of House of the Dragon Premiere?

HBO has yet to announce an official release date for season 3. Next up for the world of Westeros is a second prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms , which occurs long after the events of House of the Dragon. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will likely premiere sometime in 2025, tiding fans over while House of the Dragon films its third season.

As showrunner Ryan Condal told Inverse last month, “Knowing where we’re going in season 3...we have a good plan and we know the road map and how to get there.” Let’s just hope that plan involves dragon fights. Many dragon fights.



