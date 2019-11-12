I Finally Got My $700 V-12 8-Series On the Road

From Road & Track

Back in August, I stumbled upon a neglected BMW 8-Series for sale on Craigslist. In need of an ice racing car for this season and willing to take on the project, I got the seller down to $700 after a prolonged negotiation. After installing a new fuel pump, it fired right up, and with new brakes and a fresh registration, it was ready for the road... or so I thought.

Remember, the 850i hadn't been started for a year and hadn't moved in an even longer time. There was no telling what would happen. So I enlisted the help of Digital Editor Aaron Brown to follow along on my maiden voyage with this Subaru WRX STI just in case, while my friend Mathias Rios sat passenger.

First Drive

I didn't exactly know what to expect. I had driven a first-gen 8-Series once before, but that car was an automatic, and broken in many ways—I didn't really consider it representative of what an 8-Series should drive like. This one, in theory, anyway, should be better. It has just 81,000 miles on the clock, after all, and it's a manual.



Photo credit: Aaron Brown More

Setting off, there wasn't much drama. The engine revved like it was supposed to, the transmission clicked into each gear without issue, and the car moved forward. No weird noises or vibrations to report. The steering wheel wasn't pointing straight, but that's no big deal. The ride wasn't great either—chalk that up to 20-year-old tires and trashed electronic suspension. The steering itself was pretty vague, though I think that's normal. It's far from a sports car, that's for sure. But it did run and drive.

So Nothing Went Wrong?

Photo credit: Aaron Brown More

Not exactly. An anti-lock brake light came on, so I guess that's not working. Also, the check engine light seems to come on every time I turn on the headlights. Oh, and there was exhaust smoke. A lot of it. If I didn't know any better, I'd think it was a major problem. But remember: this car had been sitting for years without being driven. The smoke was likely a bunch of deposits in the drivetrain and exhaust just burning off. By the end of the drive, all four pipes were blowing clear.

Photo credit: Brian Silvestro More

