We’re Finally About to Find Out the Identity of Kevin’s Fiancée on ‘This Is Us’

If you, like us, have been eager to find out who Kevin (Justin Hartley) ends up engaged to in season four of This Is Us, then you’ll be happy to know the wait is almost over.

This past weekend, Hartley, 43, teased that his character’s fiancée will be revealed before the season four finale.

“We’re almost there,” he told Us when asked about his character’s secret fiancée. “We’re a couple of weeks away. You’ll find out!” (Fingers crossed for a satisfying reveal.)

In case you’re unfamiliar with the whole Kevin-has-a fiancée-but-we-don’t-know-who-it-is debacle, it all started in season four, episode nine. In a flash-forward, we see Kevin explaining that his pregnant fiancée is in the other room suffering from morning sickness. Ever since then, we’ve all been wondering who he’ll end up with. He left things with Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) pretty open, he’s still emotionally tangled with Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge) and he recently slept with Madison (Caitlin Thompson), so there are definitely options.

Hartley also told the mag a little bit about his character’s brewing fight with Randall (Sterling K. Brown), too. “It’s big. It’s a big problem. I feel like on our show you have these moments where you look back and are like, ‘I remember that.’ That was a moment. This will be one,” he explained. “It’s huge. It’s like a massive schism.”

He went on to note, “I think from the beginning of time, they’ve had issues. They’re always fighting. They’ve lived their lives in different ways and there’s regret and I guess adoration as well as envy and resentment. That’s kind of the backbone of their relationship, so I would say strap in, get ready.”

This Is Us returns with season four, episode 16, tomorrow, Tuesday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

