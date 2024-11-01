We Finally Know Why Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum Broke Up

If you've been waiting patiently for someone/anyone to dish on what went wrong in Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz's relationship, sources have fiiiiiiinally come through with some details.

According to People, who broke news of the couple's split after three years of dating, they broke up recently. As in, last weekend. As for why, their source put it simply and said "They haven’t been on the same page and grew apart."

Meanwhile, an Us Weekly insider says that the breakup was a long time coming.

“Wedding plans were looming, but neither of them were rushing to the altar,” the insider said, explaining that Zoë and Channing's laid-back vibes put “a lot of pressure on them” and caused them to “rethink” the relationship after Blink Twice.

“Ultimately once the project ended, they realized they were on different pages with what they wanted,” the source said. “It fizzled fast after their press tour wrapped. Zoë is a very independent person. After her divorce, she expressed that she didn’t necessarily need to get married again. She and Channing are opposites, but they always bonded over their love for art and film, and that is what held them together. They realized long-term that it wasn’t going to work out. They were looking at the long-term bigger picture and realized they may not be a good match."

That said, "there is still a lot of love between them" and the breakup was "amicable," which is good news considering they're about to star in a movie together...

