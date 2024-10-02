'Finally': Patient Bride Plays Subtle Joke on Sluggish Groom on Wedding Day

A patient bride got revenge on her sluggish groom when she kneeled to pray at her long-expected wedding ceremony, only to reveal the words “about time” written on the soles of her shoes.

Footage recorded by Tobias Stenersen shows the moment his aunt revealed her footwear during the church service in Stord, Norway.

“My aunt and uncle have been engaged for 11 years. Everyone has been waiting for them to just get married. Finally last year they gave us all a date,” Stenersen said.

“When my aunt and uncle kneeled in front of the alter to pray, she revealed that under her shoe was written ‘Pa Tide’ which means ‘finally’ in Norwegian. The whole church started laughing,” he said. Credit: Tobias Stenersen via Storyful

