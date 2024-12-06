Finally, some good news: Heartwarming Thanksgiving reunion, missing hiker’s miraculous rescue, and Japanese pitcher’s historic Canadian milestone

In a world often dominated by challenging headlines, Yahoo News Canada aims to spotlight uplifting news stories both local and beyond. This week’s highlights include the miraculous rescue of a hiker missing for over five weeks in B.C.’s backcountry, Ontario drivers stranded in a snowstorm receive help from good Samaritans, and the continuation of a heartwarming Thanksgiving reunion tradition for its ninth year.

🗻'Nothing short of miraculous': Missing hiker found after weeks in remote B.C. park

Missing hiker found alive after 50 days in Canadian wilderness. (Image courtesy: CBC News)

A hiker who went missing in northeast British Columbia's backcountry has been found after surviving more than five weeks in a remote provincial park as snow fell and temperatures plunged below –20 C.

Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home on Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip, according to a report by CBC News. He was reportedly found on a service road, supporting himself with two walking sticks and his cut-up sleeping bag wrapped around his legs for warmth.

Including the planned 10-day duration of his camping trip, he was in the wild for a total of 50 days and considered missing for more than five weeks.

"You know, the guy says he's in rough shape. But man, for 50 days out in that cold, he's going to live," said Mike Reid, the general manager of the Buffalo Inn in Pink Mountain, B.C. says to CBC News.

Adam Hawkins, a search and volunteer from Prince George described "incredibly challenging winter conditions" where they had already received more than 15 centimetres of snow and temperatures dipping below -20 C.

"It's incredibly remote," he said, describing a mix of gentle hills and steep mountain terrain within the "massive" search area.

More than 120 volunteers from across the province were involved in the effort, as were RCMP canine units and aerial support.

But there was no real information about his whereabouts until last week Tuesday when, according to Reid, Benastick was found by workers who were grading the area around well sites — when surveyors mark the roads around natural gas wells as part of regular operations.

"They've been on that road for a week. And he said four-wheelers [and] snowmobiles were going up and down that road," Reid said on Tuesday.

"This morning, they had just started driving, and they said, 'The hell is that person doing walking on this road?' And he had two sticks, one in each hand, and it was Sam."

"It's kind of unbelievable," said Al Benastick, Sam Benastick's uncle, on Wednesday morning in an interview with CBC Daybreak Kamloops.

"Imagine being out there, being that cold, for that long."

He said his nephew, who he described as an avid outdoors person, was suffering from "frostbite and some smoke inhalation."

❄️ Watch: Grocery store owner feeds Ontario drivers stranded in snowstorm

🦃 Viral Thanksgiving strangers set to continue beloved tradition for 9th year: ‘He’s changed my life’

Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench in 2022. @jamalhinton12 / Instagram

Simply the baste!

A beloved Thanksgiving tradition that started when an Arizona grandma accidentally invited a local teen to her holiday dinner in 2016 will reunite the former strangers for the ninth year in a row.

Jamal Hinton, 25, announced Monday he will host Thanksgiving dinner at his aunt’s home in Phoenix this year, with Wanda Dench, 67, making the two-hour trek from Prescott Valley to continue their serendipitous holiday custom.

“Excited to announce that I’m hosting Thanksgiving this year for Wanda and I!” Hinton wrote in a post on X, with a collage of photos of the pair from over the years.

Excited to announce that I'm hosting Thanksgiving this year for Wanda and I! 🦃✨ Looking forward to a day filled with good food, great company, and lasting memories. Year 9 coming soon!

Dench, who recently completed chemotherapy treatments and will begin radiation therapy next month, said she is determined to spend the holidays with her new-found family, The Arizona Republic reported.

“I feel so blessed to have him in my life,” Dench told the outlet.

“He’s changed my life for the good, and so we’re going to make it work.”

The unlikely bond between the duo began in 2016 when Dench sent a text message to a phone number that was previously used by her grandson.

“Thanksgiving dinner is at my house,” Dench said in the message, accompanied by the date and time of the annual dinner. “Let me know if you’re coming. Hope to see you there.”

Instead, Hinton, then 17, received the random text and was confused, asking for photo proof of the woman who claimed to be his grandmother.

The now viral texting exchange from 2016. X / @Jamalhinton12

“You not my grandma,” Hinton responded alongside his photo. “Can I still get a plate though?”

“Of course you can. That’s what grandmas do … feed everyone,” Dench replied in the now viral exchange.

Hinton and Dench have since celebrated every Thanksgiving together in some form, taking a photo after the heartwarming meal and sharing to social media.

Happy Thanksgiving from MY FAMILY to yours 💞We are all wishing @dench_wanda a fast healthy recovery.

Happy Thanksgiving from MY FAMILY to yours 💞We are all wishing @dench_wanda a fast healthy recovery.

Year 9 didn't go as planned but we will be back better than ever for YEAR 10. See you guys next year! 🦃🏡❤️

🐳 Watch: Group of orcas delight onlookers in downtown Vancouver

⚾️ Pitching star makes 'HERstory' in deal with Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs of the Intercounty Baseball League have signed Ayami Sato, making the Japanese pitcher the league's first female player.

Widely considered the top female pitcher in baseball, the 34-year-old Sato helped Japan win five of its seven consecutive Women's Baseball World Cup titles (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018).

"Playing amongst boys, it was a matter of figuring out how to throw faster or how to create movement in order to beat them," Sato said.

"I remember throwing a ball against the wall and kind of testing it to see how it can get better, how it can get better movement, how it can get better speed while still having fun."

Japanese baseball player Ayami Sato waves to the crowd before throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before the San Diego Padres host the Houston Astros in a baseball game in San Diego, Calif., Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Gregory Bull

She was named the most valuable player of the 2014, '16 and '18 tournaments.

She pitched in the Japan Women's Baseball League from 2013 until it suspended operations in 2021, leading the league in strikeouts in three of its last four seasons.

"I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to play with the Toronto Maple Leafs," said Sato in a statement. "It is a dream come true for me to play at this competitive level with former major leaguers and top minor league players."

MAPLE LEAFS MAKE HISTORY!



The Toronto Maple Leafs are honoured to announce the signing of Ayami Sato, one of the best pitchers in the world, who will make history as the first woman to play professional baseball in Canada!



Sato, a six-time world champion, has pitched for Team… pic.twitter.com/VxqihKiCdp — Toronto Maple Leafs (@IBLMapleLeafs) December 3, 2024

With no women role models in baseball to emulate, Sato detailed the pressure she faced to switch from the male-dominated sport of baseball to softball, making her story and the fact she stuck with the sport she loves against the odds even more inspiring.

"There's always been that kind of pressure [to change sports] growing up," Sato said, via MLB.com. "I felt that when I was going from elementary school to middle school and also middle school to high school. There was just the lack of an environment to play girls baseball, while changing schools or moving up in schools at every stage."

