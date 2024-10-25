Finally, some good news: Teens earn medal for heroic actions, Cancer patient 'blessed' after hurricane destruction, therapy dog gets rockstar sendoff

In a world often dominated by challenging headlines, Yahoo News Canada aims to spotlight uplifting news stories both local and beyond. This week's roundup includes three Saskatchewan teens whose quick actions saved a woman and her cats from a burning home, a Target employee who helped a five-year-old find her favourite stuffed toy, and a Tennessee cancer survivor "overwhelmed" by generosity after losing everything in a hurricane.

🎖️ Sask. teens who rescued woman from burning home honoured with bravery award

Three Saskatoon teens who rescued a woman from a burning house were among those honoured with bravery awards at Government House in Regina last week.

Georgia Vanderlinde, Quinn Haugen and Avery Chubb stand in front of Government House Friday after receiving bronze medals for bravery. (Image courtesy: CBC News)

Avery Chubb, Quinn Haugen and Georgia Vanderlinde were driving home after playing basketball in Martensville in November of last year when they saw thick smoke clouds coming from a house and went to investigate, according to a Royal Canadian Humane Association news release.

"We saw the woman frantically running around. She was like, 'I have cats, I have cats. I need to get them out of the house. I'm not leaving without them,'" Chubb said in an interview with CBC News.

The teens grabbed some of the woman's things, and after some "gentle persuasion," managed to convince her to leave with them. As they led her out with their arms around her, a cat ran out with them.

"We went to the other side of the road and then, like, we were consoling her as she was like watching her house burn down, which was probably the most traumatic part for me," Vanderlinde said.

The teens said the woman was crying because four of her cats were still inside and the whole roof was on fire. But Vanderlinde said all five cats survived.

"[Firefighters] had, like, the oxygen masks on [some] of the cats and they were kind of in shambles, but they did survive. They all survived."Georgia Vanderlinde

"If it were not for the quick actions of Chubb, Haugen and Vanderlinde the situation could have been fatal," the association said.

The teens said they were grateful to be honoured with the bronze bravery medals and that their families are very proud.

The Saskatoon teens said hearing the stories at the ceremony was emotional and that they're grateful no one died during the fire.

The three said they just did what they hope anyone else would do.

🌀 84-year-old man with cancer gets free tiny home after losing everything during hurricane

A Tennessee man is having a pinch-me moment after Hurricane Helene.

After Incredible Tiny Homes heard that James Gregory lost everything during the devastating hurricane, the Cocke County-based brand gifted the Del Rio man a new home.

James Gregory reacts to being gifted a new home

Co-founders Randy Jones and Amanda Hayes told PEOPLE that they found out about Gregory’s need for assistance from a former colleague, who had explained how the man’s GoFundMe was having trouble gaining any financial traction. That’s when they stepped in.

Jones revealed they gifted Gregory, 84, and his seven dogs with an 8-by-20-foot “Incred-I-Box,” their tiny home model that starts at $18,000.

“He was overwhelmed with a sense of relief. He was worried about his dogs and worried about himself,” Hayes, 54, told PEOPLE, adding that she and Jones, 64, discovered that Gregory has lymphoma cancer.

In an interview with local station WVLT, Gregory reacted to the surprise gift by saying, “Maybe I can live a while longer.”

“I can’t believe it,” he added after receiving his new home with running water. “You need to pinch me to see if I am dreaming.”

Del Rio, a small community 20 miles west of Newport, was left flooded after Hurricane Helene made impact in late September.

“He’d lost everything — his car, his papers, his wallet, his fifth-wheel RV,” Hayes explained. “He was helping people clean out their homes and clean up all the debris. He was living in a tent on the side of the road.”

After receiving his free tiny home, Gregory told the co-founders to promise him something after he eventually dies.

“He said, ‘What I want you to do is when I’m dead and gone, I want you to give this to somebody else.’ And I said, ‘Sir, I sure will,’ ” Jones said. “We’ll put it right where it needs to go."

NBA player Dillon Brooks gives back to his old Toronto school

Basketball has taken Dillon Brooks a long way from his Mississauga home — from college in Oregon to his professional debut in Memphis, to this year's Paris Olympics and the start of a new NBA season in Houston.

Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks (9) and San Antonio Spurs guard Tre Jones (33) reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

This season, Brooks has become the major sponsor of the Father Henry Carr Catholic Secondary School (FHC) senior boys' basketball program — the same program he helped lead to three undefeated seasons from 2010 to 2013, according to a Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) news release.

The NBA small forward is donating money to help the team travel to U.S. tournaments, the release said, and to provide a full Nike sponsorship to outfit the team on and off the court.

"We want to thank Dillon for allowing us to help wonderful young students like himself achieve their dreams," the release said. Brooks was "intense, energetic and loved to compete" during his time with FHC, it added.

He led Canada to the quarter finals at the Paris Olympics this summer, one year after he led the team to a bronze medal over the United States at the 2023 International Basketball Federation World Cup.

